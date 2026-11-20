New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon during a friendly football match against the city's press corps on Thursday, 19 November. He confirmed the injury during a press conference at City Hall on Friday morning. The 35-year-old arrived in a wheelchair wearing a medical boot before using crutches to reach the podium.

Mamdani said he arrived late for the 7pm match at an indoor pitch in the Financial District and had not stretched beforehand. 'I forgot that I was 35,' he told reporters. The game pitted the mayor's staff against City Hall journalists.

The press team, known as 'The Kickers', included several Gothamist reporters. The match was played seven-a-side. Mamdani, who was playing in midfield, suffered a non-contact injury while chasing the ball and landing awkwardly on his right leg.

Press secretary Joe Calvello and Gothamist reporter David Brand helped him off the pitch. Before the injury, Mamdani had scored shortly after entering the game. He had captained his high school football team during his senior year at the Bronx High School of Science.

Gothamist's eyewitness report, published on 20 November, described the injury and the differing accounts of the final score. Its reporters said the press team frequently rotated players, while Mamdani's side kept him on the pitch for longer.

Mamdani Expects Nine-Month Absence From Football

Mamdani said he expected to wear a medical boot for six to eight weeks and would be unable to play football again for about nine months. He did not give a confirmed date for his return.

Whether he will require surgery remains undecided. Mayoral spokesperson Dora Pekec told Gothamist the question was 'TBD'.

Mamdani is often seen cycling around New York City and playing pick-up basketball. The injury may temporarily prevent him from taking part in these activities. His office did not announce any changes to his official duties.

Injury Coincides With Rikers Island Closure Announcement

The injury coincided with Mamdani's announcement of his administration's plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032. This would extend the existing legal deadline of 31 August 2027 by more than five years. The proposed change would require City Council approval.

The administration's strategy sets out a plan to open four borough-based jails by the end of 2032, beginning with a facility in Brooklyn in 2029. The proposal is intended to replace the Rikers Island complex with facilities closer to public transport, courts and the communities where people in custody live.

The press conference lasted more than an hour, with elected officials and advocates addressing the plan. Mamdani used crutches to reach the podium and rested on a stool when he did not need to stand. The Mayor's Office described the strategy as a comprehensive plan to replace the Rikers Island jail complex.

Several speakers wished Mamdani a speedy recovery. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin joked about relations between the mayor's office and the Council.

'I want to assure everyone it is not because of a budget fight with the Council,' she said. 'We really, really hope that you feel better.'

Mamdani said his team beat The Kickers 10-5, but some journalists disputed the result, putting it at 8-4 or 8-5. The final score was not independently established.

Brand scored for the press team, while Gothamist transportation and infrastructure editor Clayton Guse set up its first goal with a pass to Crain's reporter Jack Grieve. Guse said the assist came from 'grit, but more importantly gumption'.

Gothamist reporters Liam Quigley and Walter Wuthmann also played. Wuthmann headed the ball away from goal while his goalkeeper was out of position.