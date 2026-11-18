Former UFC fighter Felice Herrig revealed that her OnlyFans earnings surpassed what she made in mixed martial arts, explaining how the income helped her recover from two serious knee operations without rushing back into competition.

The comments, reported in July 2022, have resurfaced in coverage published on 17 November 2026. Herrig described the financial pressures facing injured fighters and the freedom that an alternative income provided during her lengthy rehabilitation.

How OnlyFans Changed Herrig's Recovery

Herrig underwent two anterior cruciate ligament operations and spent much of the following two years away from the Octagon.

Without regular fights, she faced the prospect of extended periods without competition pay, even as treatment and recovery expenses continued.

Speaking on the Fighter vs. the Writer podcast in 2022, Herrig said she earned more from OnlyFans than she had earned through fighting.

She explained that the subscription platform paid her weekly, removing some of the pressure to return before she felt physically prepared.

Herrig said she might otherwise have resumed fighting earlier because of financial necessity, despite concerns about whether her knee was ready.

The additional income also helped cover services she chose to pay for herself, including regular massages and specialist treatment during rehabilitation.

Although she acknowledged the UFC's medical resources, Herrig noted that she lived outside Las Vegas and could not easily access its Performance Institute on a daily basis.

She distinguished between treatment covered by existing arrangements and the extra support she personally wanted throughout recovery.

Why Two Knee Surgeries Threatened Her Career

The anterior cruciate ligament helps stabilise the knee, particularly during twisting and sudden changes of direction common in combat sports.

Recovering from reconstruction typically involves progressive rehabilitation to rebuild strength, movement and confidence before an athlete returns to demanding activity.

The NHS advises that recovery can take several months, while returning to sport may take up to a year, depending on individual progress.

Herrig's situation illustrated a financial dilemma for competitors whose earnings depend heavily on being healthy enough to compete.

The Fight That Marked Her UFC Farewell

Herrig returned against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 56 on 4 June 2022, losing by submission in the second round.

She announced her retirement from mixed martial arts afterwards, explaining that she had wanted to prove she could return following both operations.

The American had spent eight years in the UFC and around two decades involved in combat sports, which she said had taken a physical toll.

Her retirement did not immediately end her involvement in fighting. In July 2022, she signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to pursue another opportunity in boxing.

In a separate July 2022 interview, Herrig said BKFC had tripled her UFC contract and would also allow her to take professional boxing bouts, giving her another potential route to earn money through combat sports.

Herrig's financial comparison was her own account, not an independently audited breakdown of income from either activity.

Nevertheless, her remarks highlighted how earnings outside competition can change an injured athlete's options, allowing recovery decisions to depend less directly on the timing of the next payday.