Prince Harry has quietly reworked his plans so they do not overlap with the Prince and Princess of Wales's expected trip to India for the Earthshot Prize, in what sources have described as a 'mark of respect' towards William and Kate.

The Duke of Sussex's camp has indicated that he and the Duchess will hold off on public engagements while the Earthshot ceremony in Mumbai and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) take place, according to reports.

CHOGM is being held in Antigua and Barbuda from 1 to 4 November and will close the King's nine-day tour of the Caribbean.

A source quoted in The Times said Harry was 'mindful' of the King's and the Waleses' travel as he planned his own activities. There is no suggestion of a public reconciliation. Harry has made no apology, and no family meeting has been reported.

Diary Clashes Put Prince Harry Under Scrutiny

The reported change follows a series of high-profile overlaps. Harry's interview with GQ, recorded in New York in late September, was published on 20 October, the day the Sultan of Oman's state visit began at Windsor. In it, the Duke said he wanted his relationships with the King and the Prince of Wales to 'work out'.

His spokesman said the timing had not been deliberate. The visit, the first by an Omani sultan in 44 years, ended with a state banquet at Windsor Castle. Harry and the Duchess, who returned to Britain in August, were not part of the official programme.

A similar issue arose last November, when Harry's Toronto engagements for Remembrance events and the Halo Trust coincided with the Earthshot ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. His team said the overlap was coincidental.

Earthshot Prize Puts Focus on Kate

The Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020, is holding its sixth ceremony in Mumbai this month, the first in India. William announced the host city on 17 February. Five winners, chosen from 15 finalists, will each receive £1 million.

William is officially due to attend. The Princess is widely reported to be joining him, but Kensington Palace has not formally confirmed this. If she travels, it would be her first Earthshot ceremony in person since Boston in December 2022 and a significant step in her return to public duties after her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Commentators say any appearance by the Princess would dominate coverage, and that a Sussex engagement in the same period would likely have drawn criticism.

No Clear Thaw in Royal Relations

Relations between Harry and the Waleses have been strained since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Observers say the King has been more open to his younger son, while William and Catherine have been more cautious, with contact described as minimal.

Woman & Home magazine quoted a source who said a reunion might be possible only if the two wives helped to broker it, though they could not see that happening soon. The same source suggested practical steps, such as avoiding clashes with major royal events, might be how any thaw begins.