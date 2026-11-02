King Charles was left standing in a tropical downpour at Antigua and Barbuda's Independence Ceremonial Parade after Queen Camilla was swiftly sheltered under cover, sharpening focus on an awkward moment in the couple's Caribbean tour as the monarch repeatedly asked aides for an umbrella.

For context, the couple arrived at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium shortly before 6.30pm, according to an eyewitness account in the Daily Express. The ceremony marked the country's 45th independence anniversary, with uniformed personnel assembled for the annual parade. Rain began shortly after Charles and Camilla reached the dais.

King Left Waiting in Sudden Downpour

Camilla, wearing a white Anna Valentine dress, gestured to staff as the rain began falling. A protection officer brought her a transparent umbrella, allowing her to move towards the covered royal seating area.

Charles remained on the exposed platform. As he raised his arms towards his entourage, he appeared to mime holding an umbrella. It was an awkward moment at an event built around ceremonial precision, with the King still waiting for protection from the weather.

The Daily Express reported that he repeatedly asked, 'Where's my umbrella?' The Press Association recorded the appeal as 'Where's the umbrella?' Although the precise wording differs, both accounts describe the King repeatedly asking his entourage for help.

The heavens opened just minutes after the King and Queen arrived at Sir Vivian Richard’s Stadium for the 45th Independence Parade. ☔️



Camilla gestured for her umbrella and was soon sheltering underneath it, but Charles appeared to have been forgotten… and was left standing… pic.twitter.com/5E3502cdzG — Emily Ferguson (@emilyinpalace) November 1, 2026

His equerry, Major Ben Rigby, eventually hurried over with a small black umbrella. Charles took it before continuing with his ceremonial duties. The footage shows a delay, but does not establish why his umbrella had not been immediately available.

The Queen, meanwhile, had taken her seat under cover. According to the Express, she appeared amused by the unexpected shower and later joked about the humidity affecting her hair. Her reaction contrasted with the King's more emphatic gestures on the dais.

King Charles Continues Antigua Parade After Brief Downpour

The Express also cited lip reader Nicola Hickling, who interpreted a separate apparent remark after Charles received his umbrella. She suggested he said, 'Perhaps one should keep a spare on hand.' The interpretation has not been independently confirmed.

Despite the interruption, Charles proceeded with his scheduled inspection of the Guard of Honour. Holding the umbrella supplied by his equerry, he walked across the cricket pitch, which had been converted into a parade ground.

Dozens of troops stood to attention as the King carried out the formal inspection. The military display was the centrepiece of the independence celebrations, bringing together uniformed personnel for ceremonial drill and marching.

The Press Association's account, carried by ITV News, said the downpour lasted approximately five minutes. It reported that the celebrations subsequently continued in dry conditions.

When Charles returned from inspecting the troops, spectators cheered and he acknowledged them with a wave. The brief delay had not prevented the central military ceremony from going ahead.

The King later found humour in his soaked clothing. Speaking to Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, he joked, 'I've started growing watercress on my trousers.' The remark was a lighter moment after his conspicuous search for an umbrella.

Umbrella Mishap on High-Stakes Caribbean Tour

The parade formed part of the royal couple's Caribbean itinerary ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The Royal Household scheduled the wider tour from 27 October to 4 November, with engagements in The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.

The visit also carried diplomatic weight beyond the ceremonial programme. During the Bahamas leg, Charles had acknowledged the 'great suffering of the past' as Commonwealth leaders prepared to discuss the legacy of slavery.

Antigua and Barbuda's independence anniversary therefore took place against a wider conversation about history and the Commonwealth's future. The country, which became independent from Britain in 1981, was hosting leaders for discussions about cooperation and shared challenges.

At the stadium, however, attention returned to those taking part in the celebrations. Charles and Camilla later met individuals recognised for contributions to education, sport, culture and public life. The couple also watched the parade's closing ceremonial sequence after the brief downpour.