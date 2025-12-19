Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Syrian-born Australian who disarmed one of the gunmen during the Bondi Beach terror attack, has been hailed as a national hero for his bravery. The 44-year-old father of two risked his life to tackle shooter Sajid Akram, sustaining gunshot wounds in the process.

His bravery has drawn admiration across Australia and internationally. Yet, in some Arab online communities, he has faced vitriolic abuse, branded a 'traitor' for saving lives at a Jewish Hanukkah event.

The Bondi Beach Terror Attack

On 14 December 2025, during the first night of Hanukkah celebrations at Archer Park opposite Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, father-and-son gunmen Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire on the crowd.

The attack, declared a terrorist incident inspired by Islamic State, killed 15 people and injured dozens more. Amid the chaos, video footage captured al-Ahmed creeping behind parked cars before charging at Sajid Akram, wresting the rifle from his hands and forcing him to retreat. Al-Ahmed, who was simply meeting a friend for coffee, later required surgery for wounds to his arm and shoulder. His cousin said he acted because he 'couldn't bear to see people dying'.

Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87, including a Holocaust survivor, a 10-year-old girl, two rabbis, and international citizens from France, Slovakia, and Israel. Police arrived swiftly, fatally shooting Sajid Akram while Naveed was critically wounded and later charged. An elderly couple, Boris and Sofia Gurman, also attempted to intervene early on, losing their lives in the initial confrontation near the attackers' vehicle, which displayed an IS flag.

National Acclaim for al-Ahmed

Al-Ahmed's actions have earned widespread praise across Australia and beyond. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited him in hospital, calling him 'the best of our country' and an inspiration. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described him as a 'real-life hero' whose bravery 'no doubt saved countless lives'.

A GoFundMe campaign raised over £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in days, with donors including American billionaire Bill Ackman. Lifeguards and other bystanders also drew commendation for rushing to aid victims, using surfboards as stretchers and exhausting club medical supplies. In al-Ahmed's Syrian hometown of Nayrab, residents celebrated him as a source of pride amid ongoing hardship.

Internationally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saluted his courage, while US President Donald Trump expressed 'great respect' for the 'very brave person' who saved lives. Many Jewish donors contributed in multiples of 18 – symbolising 'life' in Hebrew tradition – helping push funds higher.

The Backlash in Arab Communities

While al-Ahmed has been embraced in Australia, the response in parts of the Arab world has been starkly different. When Palestinian news outlet Ramallah News shared his story on Facebook, hundreds of comments condemned him.

Analysis by Palestinian Media Watch found 75 per cent unsupportive, with many labelling him a 'traitor' for protecting Jewish lives. Some posts were threatening, others accused him of acting for financial gain. On X, @jeffgnbi highlighted the abuse, noting the irony given his Muslim background and the attackers' Islamist inspiration.

Oh FAAREES! you are desperate to identify with Godly human nature but islam has held you hostage…real muslims’ve POINTED OUT BONDI HERO as a TRAITOR …they’re well taught by quran& have cohones to come out and reject GODLY CHARACTER…not wanted in isamzhttps://t.co/9HSBJ9kiK2 — jeffgnbi (@jeffgnbi) December 19, 2025

A minority defended him, calling him a 'hero who defended his brothers' with 'courage, chivalry and high morals'. The contrasting reactions underscore deeper tensions. As of 19 December 2025, al-Ahmed continues recovery, with donations surpassing £1.9 million ($2.5 million) and calls growing for official honours. His story has become a symbol of unity for many, even as it highlights divisions elsewhere.