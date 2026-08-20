EasyJet is ending all flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) from 5 January 2027, bringing its more than 16-year presence at the Yorkshire airport to an end. The decision means holidaymakers who rely on EasyJet for direct flights from Leeds Bradford will have fewer options when planning trips after the cut-off date.

The airline currently serves several popular destinations from LBA, including Barcelona, Majorca, Malaga, Paris, Geneva and Belfast. EasyJet said the decision followed a review of its Leeds Bradford routes and that it would focus on services with stronger customer demand.

For travellers planning holidays around the winter and spring periods, the change could mean having to reconsider where they fly from, how much they pay and how much time they spend travelling to the airport.

How Leeds Bradford Flyers Will Be Affected

The immediate impact will depend on when a passenger is travelling. EasyJet's operations from Leeds Bradford will continue until 5 January 2027, meaning holidaymakers with trips before that date should not assume that the airport's easyJet services have already disappeared.

However, anyone planning a holiday after the airline's final departure will need to look at alternatives. This could be particularly significant for passengers who chose Leeds Bradford because it offered a convenient departure point close to home.

Switching to another airport may mean additional driving, parking, rail fares or other transport costs. For families, those extra expenses could make an alternative flight considerably more expensive even if the airfare itself appears cheaper.

The loss of direct flights can also affect the convenience of a holiday. Travellers may need to change their destination, choose a different departure time or consider connecting flights to reach the same location.

What Happens To Existing Easyjet Bookings

Passengers who have bookings beyond 5 January 2027 have been contacted by easyJet and offered options including transferring their booking or receiving a refund. Travellers affected by the change should therefore check their booking directly rather than assuming their original itinerary will operate.

Anyone who has booked accommodation, airport parking, transfers or other parts of a holiday separately should also check the terms attached to those bookings.

This is particularly important for package-free travellers who have arranged flights and accommodation independently. Changing a flight may create additional costs elsewhere in the holiday if the new flight times no longer align with existing hotel or transfer bookings.

Ryanair and JET2 Still Serve Leeds Bradford, but Not All Routes

EasyJet's departure does not mean Leeds Bradford Airport is losing its holiday network. The airport says it offers direct flights to more than 80 destinations, while airlines including Ryanair and Jet2 continue to operate from LBA.

That means some holidaymakers may be able to stay with Leeds Bradford but choose another carrier instead. However, travellers should not assume that another airline will operate an identical replacement route.

Flight schedules, frequencies and destinations vary between airlines, so passengers may have to compare different dates and airports. For those looking at summer 2027 holidays, this could become particularly relevant as airlines publish and adjust their seasonal schedules.

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Planning for Future Holidays Will Change

The loss of an airline does not automatically mean fewer holidays are available from the airport. Leeds Bradford continues to promote a broad network of destinations, and other carriers remain active there.

The more immediate issue for holidaymakers is choice. Passengers who previously relied on easyJet for a particular destination, schedule or fare will have to find another way to make the journey.

For some, that may simply mean booking with another airline. For others, it could mean travelling from Manchester, Newcastle or another airport if the same destination is not available from LBA.

Holidaymakers with plans for 2027 should therefore check their departure airport and airline carefully before paying for accommodation or other non-refundable arrangements.

EasyJet's withdrawal marks a significant change for Leeds Bradford travellers, but the effect on individual holidays will ultimately depend on the destination, travel date and alternative services available when they book.