Residents of Calderdale, particularly those in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, have reported a sudden loss of mobile phone reception, with some claiming they've been told that their reception may not be restored until 2026. Now, residents are demanding answers.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, the Member of Parliament representing the Calder Valley, has swiftly addressed the issue, writing to the chief executives of Vodafone Three, and Virgin Media O2 to raise the plight of his constituents.

No Mobile Signal 'Til 2026? The Real Reason

The mobile reception outages are reportedly linked to the removal of several local telecommunications masts.

In a letter posted online, MP Fenton-Glynn confirmed he had contact the networks directly to raise the issue.

'I have been made aware that other nearby masts have been boosted to provide a better signal in the area during this period, but this has yet to be felt by many who are still without signal.'

Lots of people have been in touch with me about the issues with phone signal around Hebden and Mytholmroyd following the removal of a nearby mast. We rely on our phones for so much, it is completely unacceptable that thousands have been abruptly left without a service.



He also questioned the companies for not providing 'real advance notice' of the mast removals and the subsequent impact on mobile service.

'I am also deeply concerned that my constituents have not been provided with any real reassurance by your networks that this issue will even be addressed by January 2026,' he continued. 'Many of them are, therefore, understandably worried that they will be left facing an even longer period without a reliable mobile phone service.'

MP Fenton-Glynn Addresses the Issue

On his post, MP Fenton-Glynn said, 'Today I have written to the relevant networks explaining what has happened and urging them to fix this as a matter of urgency.'

He noted that since Monday evening, 20 October, residents had been reporting a total loss of signal after phone masts in parts of Calderdale were removed.

'I understand that these issues are due to the removal of a local telecommunications mast,' he wrote. 'However, I further understand that residents have now been told that they cannot expect any update on this issue until January 2026.'

Calling the situation 'unacceptable,' he said, 'We rely on our phones for so much — it is completely unacceptable that thousands have been abruptly left without a service.'

Community Impact

He went on to highlight the wider impact on the community, saying,

'Given that there is already considerable frustration and worry among residents, many of whom live alone or face health issues and already feel cut off and isolated from support and services,'

MP Fenton-Glynn went on, 'as well as among businesses who are struggling to function without being able to make or receive calls, access emails, or take payments using devices that rely on a mobile data connection, this excessive length of time that they may have to wait for up to three months until full service is restored is simply unacceptable.'

He also expressed disappointment in how updates were being communicated, saying,

'Various dates have been mentioned to customers in terms of providing updates, including January 2026. This isn't good enough — residents and businesses are paying for a service that is not being provided.'

The MP added that he had asked networks to 'keep customers updated and provide details of compensation available,' promising to 'keep up the pressure' until the issue is resolved.