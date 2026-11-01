The Ted Lasso season 4 finale, released on Apple TV on 7 October 2026, introduced an unexpected change to the show's familiar opening credits. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performed a slower, more sombre version of the show's theme, originally co-written and performed by Marcus Mumford with composer Tom Howe.

The new arrangement offered a musical reflection of AFC Richmond's changing identity. Meanwhile, the future of the series remains uncertain, with co-creator Jason Sudeikis expressing interest in continuing the story but confirming that work on another season has yet to begin.

The series initially appeared to have reached its natural conclusion with its third season in 2023. Apple TV subsequently revived the comedy for a fourth instalment, bringing Ted back to Richmond to coach a second-division women's football team. The new season shifted attention towards the Lady Greyhounds while retaining familiar characters, including Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, and Coach Beard.

Why the Ted Lasso Finale Needed a Different Theme

The change was not simply a musical experiment. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard and serves as an executive producer, explained during an interview with Variety that the finale's opening scene made the original theme difficult to use.

The episode opens with a wake for Mae, the owner of the Crown & Anchor pub. Hunt explained that following the scene with the familiar, upbeat theme would have felt abrupt, prompting the production team to consider a more subdued arrangement.

According to Hunt's interview with Deadline, the team initially used Jeff Tweedy's acoustic version of the theme in an early cut of the episode. Tweedy had recorded that version for the second-season episode 'Beard After Hours'. The team later approached Carlile about recording a new arrangement.

The choice also reflects the series' shift towards women's football. Hunt explained that Sudeikis had wanted the theme to reflect that change by introducing a female vocalist, with Carlile's version providing a gradual transition rather than an abrupt replacement.

Hunt was particularly moved by Carlile's recording. In an interview with Variety, he recalled hearing the full-length version after Sudeikis played it for him.

'I just bawled, absolutely bawled,' he said.

Although Hunt expressed hope that the complete recording would become available, the full-length track was released on the Ted Lasso: Season 4 soundtrack on 7 October 2026.

The change should not automatically be interpreted as permanent. Hunt noted that the sombre arrangement suited the finale's circumstances, but it might not be appropriate for every future episode.

Ted Lasso Season 5 Remains Uncertain

The musical shift is only one part of the discussion surrounding the show's future. Sudeikis addressed the possibility of a fifth and even sixth season during an appearance on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, in an episode released on 18 October 2026.

Asked whether he wanted to continue, the actor responded, 'I would like to, yeah. I think it would be fun.' He also made clear that enthusiasm was not the same as a confirmed production plan.

'Yeah, I just don't know,' Sudeikis said when asked about the prospect of further episodes. 'We haven't started a writers' room or anything like that.' He added that he assumed Apple would be willing to continue if circumstances allowed it.

As of 1 November 2026, Apple had not officially announced a fifth season. Sudeikis' comments indicate an interest in continuing the series, but they do not establish that a renewal is imminent. The absence of a writers' room also means there is no confirmed timetable for developing new episodes.

The season 4 finale nevertheless leaves room for further storytelling. Ted's evolving role at Richmond and the development of the women's team give the series a direction that does not depend entirely on repeating its original formula. That creative flexibility could prove useful if the franchise returns, although it is not evidence that another season has been approved.