Hilaria Baldwin's journey on Dancing With the Stars ended dramatically this week, with reports claiming the wellness influencer became 'furious and tearful' backstage after her elimination.

The 41-year-old mother of seven, partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, was voted off during the show's Disney Night episode. While she appeared calm on camera, insiders say the real story unfolded behind the scenes — complete with frustration, blame, and disbelief.

She allegedly blamed her husband and Alec Baldwin's friends for not voting enough to keep her in the competition.

Emotional Reaction After Elimination

Baldwin became visibly upset after learning she had been sent home. According to eyewitnesses cited by Entertainment Tonight and People, Baldwin was visibly distraught after learning she'd been voted off. Crew members described her mood as a 'rollercoaster of rage and tears', with one insider saying she felt 'robbed' of another week's chance to perform.

'She was livid,' one crew member reportedly said. 'She really believed she had the votes.'

The source added that Baldwin was inconsolable for several minutes, struggling to come to terms with the result after receiving strong audience feedback earlier in the season.

Blaming Alec's Friends And Questioning The Show

Baldwin allegedly took her displeasure out on her husband's friends after the elimination, blaming them for not casting enough votes to rescue her, according to multiple sources. Others said she also questioned whether the show's producers had 'sabotaged' her routine.

Baldwin reportedly believed that her choreography and music choices failed to highlight her strengths, and that her Disney Night performance wasn't Disney enough.

While there is no proof of interference, the incident has fuelled online speculation about whether Dancing With the Stars' voting system favours particular contestants.

Calm on Camera, Grateful in Farewell

Despite the alleged tension backstage, Baldwin remained composed during her final moments on camera.

'The only reason I'm sad is because I was so happy,' she said.

Baldwin added that she would continue voting for her fellow contestants and spoke warmly about rediscovering her love for dancing, which she had stopped years ago due to a hip injury.

'This show reminded me how much I love dancing,' she said. 'It's been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.'

Mixed Reactions From Crew And Fans

Reports suggest reactions among the DWTS crew were divided. While some expressed relief at Baldwin's departure, citing tension during rehearsals, others praised her enthusiasm and commitment.

Fans were divided as well. Critics claimed her performances lacked the accuracy of other competitors, while supporters praised her passion. While her consistency improved, she had received average marks for several weeks before being eliminated.

Social media threads on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were filled with sympathy from viewers who admired her determination despite technical flaws.

Looking Ahead

Neither Alec nor Hilaria Baldwin has commented publicly on the reported backstage drama. Insiders say she remains proud of her time on the show and is focusing on her family and wellness projects.

Known for her social media presence and lifestyle brand, Baldwin plans to return to her work on health and well-being. Her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, shared a kind message following their exit: 'You gave it everything every week,' he wrote on Instagram. 'It's been a joy dancing with you.'

Although her journey ended sooner than expected, Hilaria Baldwin's emotional exit has made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season, both for her passion on the dance floor and her fiery reaction behind the scenes.