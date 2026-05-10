Hillsdale College in Michigan drew protests and a torrent of online criticism on 9 May after inviting conservative activist Erika Kirk to deliver its commencement address and accept an honorary degree on behalf of her late husband, prompting one demonstrator to quip that 'next year maybe you can get Megan Markle.'

Hillsdale College had announced earlier this year that Erika Kirk would headline its graduation ceremony after she took over Turning Point USA following the death of its founder, Charlie Kirk, in 2025. Her selection locked the small, proudly conservative college even more firmly into America's culture‑war crosshairs, given Turning Point's high‑profile alignment with the MAGA movement and Christian right.

On the ground in Hillsdale, the pushback was not limited to a few angry posts. Protesters travelled in from several Michigan counties, including Branch, Monroe, Macomb and Calhoun, to stand outside the campus before the ceremony began. What might have been a standard weekend of caps, gowns and photo calls instead became a staging point for a broader argument about what Hillsdale represents and where its influence is spreading.

Some demonstrators targeted Erika Kirk directly, questioning why she should be honoured at all. Others turned their signs and speeches on the college itself, and on what they see as a stealth campaign to reshape public education under the banner of 'classical' schooling.

🚨WATCH: Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk encourages graduating students at Hillsdale College to get married young and start families.



"These are not secondary callings. They are among the most significant ways a life can be rightly ordered."



📹: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/HwmqVoaty6 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) May 10, 2026

Erika Kirk Invite Puts Hillsdale Under the Spotlight

Online, the reaction to Erika Kirk's Hillsdale appearance was unfiltered. 'Someone explain why Erika Kirk is getting an honorary doctorate and delivering a commencement address at Hillsdale College in Michigan.... never even heard of this school.... must be some MAGA Christian bullsh*t,' one X user wrote, capturing the scepticism of those who view the college as an ideological project rather than an academic one.

'Apparently that doesn't matter to Hillsdale. Interesting,' another user commented.

.@MrsErikaKirk encourages young Americans to get married and raise families during her commencement address at Hillsdale College:



"To the men, you are called to provide, you are called to lead, to anchor your families in strength and consistency. To the women, you are called to… pic.twitter.com/g34D41g3nX — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2026

Others went further, suggesting the invitation confirmed their worst suspicions about the institution's direction. 'I think Hillsdale probably is one of these fake Christian things, like the 'ministers' who are worshiping Trump's golden statue at the golf course,' one post read.

'Bad look for Hillsdale. This is disappointing,' another user wrote. 'I thought Hillsdale was better than this. Sad,' added another.

I thought Hillsdale was better than this. Sad. — RebeccaJL (@rebeccajl4) May 9, 2026

The criticisms were heavy on contempt and light on detail, as social‑media pile‑ons often are. On campus, though, protest organisers were trying to keep the focus on specific programmes and policies rather than on Erika Kirk's social‑media profile.

Beyond Erika Kirk: Charter Schools, Vouchers and a Quiet Network

Demonstrators used the attention around graduation weekend to question Hillsdale's role in exporting its brand of 'classical' education into publicly funded schools.

Rather than centring their objections solely on the honorary degree, they handed out leaflets and spoke to visiting families about the Barney Charter School Initiative, Hillsdale's network of affiliated academies. They also raised the college's link to the 1776 Commission, the short‑lived Trump‑era panel chaired by Hillsdale president Larry Arnn and widely seen as an attempt to reframe US history teaching along nationalist lines.

There were pointed questions about voucher‑based education schemes and how taxpayer money is being redirected. Protesters argued that parents in districts hosting Hillsdale‑inspired schools often do not realise how tightly curricula and governance can be tied back to the college.

🎓 WATCH—Mrs. Erika Kirk calls on the graduating class of Hillsdale College:



"God made us purposeful beings… Life is not defined by the abundance of options, but by the weight of the choices that you make within them." pic.twitter.com/T0BnCUYFWk — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 10, 2026

'I wanted to bring awareness when parents would be here,' said local organiser Anita Ledesma, explaining why she timed the demonstration to coincide with commencement. 'A lot of parents don't know what's happening here or what their students are being taught.'

Read more Jimmy Kimmel's 'Cruel' Jokes Fueled Trump Assassination Attempt, Erika Kirk Claims Jimmy Kimmel's 'Cruel' Jokes Fueled Trump Assassination Attempt, Erika Kirk Claims

'We want people to look into these classical academies and see what they're teaching,' she added. 'People should research voucher programs and where that money is going.'

Turnout on the day was smaller than organisers had hoped, partly because other local school graduations were happening at the same time. 'We hoped it would be bigger,' Ledesma admitted. 'There were organisations that wanted to be here but couldn't because of other graduations.'

Even so, she insisted the presence of any protest at all in a region often portrayed as monolithically conservative mattered. 'This area is conservative... but that doesn't mean everyone agrees,' she said. 'A lot of people are afraid to speak out.'

A College, a Movement and the Markle Jab

Hillsdale did not issue a detailed public defence of its choice of speaker in the material cited, and there's no formal response from Erika Kirk on the backlash, so assumptions about their private reasoning should be treated with a grain of salt. What is clear is that, for critics, her invitation has become shorthand for a deeper set of grievances.

To them, it is not just that a partisan activist was flown in and handed a doctorate. It is that the same institution is helping shape school boards, curricula and funding streams in communities far beyond its campus, all while marketing itself as a neutral champion of "classical" learning.

CAMPUS COURAGE: Ahead of Erika Kirk’s commencement address at Hillsdale College, @LaraLeaTrump reflects on how students can carry forward Charlie Kirk’s mission.



“I guarantee you today, one of her messages will be… you need to be loud and proud, just like her husband was, about… pic.twitter.com/ZqKWQfT4LD — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 9, 2026

The line about 'next year maybe you can get Megan Markle' – mis‑spelling Meghan Markle's name but landing its point – was less about the Duchess of Sussex herself than about the perception that Hillsdale is chasing celebrity and ideological loyalty, not academic distinction.

Supporters of the college would almost certainly contest that reading, arguing that inviting a Turning Point leader reflects its commitment to free speech and conservative ideas. However, they were noticeably quieter, drowned out by online derision and the handful of physical placards outside the gates.

Inside the ceremony, graduates and their families were watching Erika Kirk stand at a lectern, degree in hand, as an honoured guest of a college that has built a national profile out of resisting liberal academia. Outside, a smaller group was trying to get their attention long enough to ask whether they were comfortable with what that actually meant.