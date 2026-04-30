Erika Kirk has once again found herself at the centre of public controversy after appearing in an all-black outfit during a Turning Point USA podcast, with critics online branding the look as 'assassin-like' and drawing comparisons to Tyler Robinson's appearance.

The backlash comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Kirk's public image following the death of her husband Charlie Kirk in 2025, with every appearance now dissected by supporters and critics alike.

Podcast Appearance

Erika Kirk, who now serves as CEO of Turning Point USA following the death of her husband, appeared on a recent TPUSA podcast wearing a fully black ensemble, including a black cap. While she used the platform to speak about media criticism and personal dehumanisation, attention quickly shifted away from her message and onto her appearance.

During the episode, she said, 'I went to the White House Correspondents Dinner for one reason. Too many journalists have done everything they can to dehumanise me for months, and I wanted to look them in the eye.'

Despite her attempt to focus on media treatment and personal resilience, social media users largely fixated on her outfit, with many describing it as overly dramatic or symbolically aggressive in tone.

Did Erika Kirk tell her stylist to

"Give me the assassin outfit today" ? pic.twitter.com/mgoOJOsxLp — Jody Chase (@JodyChaseTN) April 29, 2026

Why did Erika Kirk come dressed like "Tyler Robinson" today to speak about Assassins? pic.twitter.com/9UAwjlZZw4 — Jody Chase (@JodyChaseTN) April 29, 2026

The 'Assassin Look' Comparisons

Following the release of the podcast clip, online commentary quickly escalated. Some users criticised the outfit choice as inappropriate, while others went further, describing it as resembling an 'assassin style' look.

One commenter wrote, 'Now she wants to dress like a boss-babe assassin.' Another compared her outfit to political and historical imagery, suggesting it resembled militant or authoritarian fashion choices.

More controversially, some users drew comparisons between Erika Kirk's all-black outfit and Tyler Robinson's appearance during coverage linked to Charlie Kirk's shooting case, a comparison that has been widely criticised as insensitive given the circumstances surrounding her husband's death.

The online debate intensified as images circulated, with critics arguing that her styling choices were influenced by public perception and ongoing mockery of her previous fashion appearances.

She didn’t even wear all black at his funeral pic.twitter.com/Cggdi80Gk5 — Sammy Obeid (@SammyObeid) April 29, 2026

This is not the first time Erika Kirk's wardrobe has sparked discussion. Since her husband's assassination in September 2025, her outfits have frequently been analysed in media coverage and online forums.

Earlier commentary from publications described her appearance choices as a 'fine line between mourning and public presentation,' while others criticised her for either appearing too formal or too stylised during public appearances.

One widely circulated article previously suggested her fashion choices were being interpreted as political statements, whether intended or not, noting that she was being judged for appearing too much like a 'career political figure' rather than a private individual in mourning.

Supporters argue she is being unfairly scrutinised regardless of what she wears, pointing out that any public appearance is now met with disproportionate criticism.

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Kirk's Media Response Pressure

Erika Kirk's response to media criticism has consistently focused on what she describes as dehumanisation and misrepresentation by journalists and online commentators. She has repeatedly stated that public narratives about her are shaped by hostility rather than fairness.

She said in a recent statement, 'Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians mocking me, I have people questioning my role, and I have been dehumanised for months.'

Despite this, critics argue that her public communications often escalate attention rather than reduce it, especially when combined with highly symbolic visual choices such as the all-black outfit.