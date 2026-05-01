Erika Kirk was thrust into a fresh storm of criticism in Washington on 25 April, when she attended the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner as a Fox News guest, with the conservative network posting a smiling photo of the Turning Point USA chief executive on social media just months after the assassination of her husband, activist Charlie Kirk.

The backlash over Erika Kirk's appearance has less to do with the black-tie glamour of the White House Correspondents' Dinner and more to do with years of bad blood between Charlie Kirk and Fox News. The late founder of Turning Point was widely reported to have been quietly frozen out by the network after the 2020 election and his vocal backing of former Fox star Tucker Carlson, only to reappear on air in 2025 before his death.

Shining bright tonight! ✨ So wonderful to have the incredible @MrsErikaKirk and @LawrenceBJones3 this evening ❤️🤩



Fox News VIP cocktail party WHCD pic.twitter.com/hKtneHZfc2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2026

The photo that lit the fuse was posted by Fox News on X, showing Erika Kirk alongside Fox host Lawrence B Jones at the network's VIP cocktail party. The caption read: 'Shining bright tonight! ✨ So wonderful to have the incredible @MrsErikaKirk and @LawrenceBJones3 this evening ❤️🤩Fox News VIP cocktail party WHCD.' It was a standard piece of corporate cheerleading, but it landed in a movement that keeps close tabs on who is in and who is out.

Within days, the self-described January 6 activist and MAGA supporter, Trisha Hope, went public with her anger. '@FoxNews invited Erika Kirk to the WHCD, they had never extended an invitation to Charlie before he was assassinated,' she wrote on X, folding the network and the widow into one grievance. In a follow‑up post, Hope, who served as a Texas delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention, insisted that Charlie Kirk 'never attended the WHCD' because 'he was never invited.'

A Fractured Conservative Alliance

Erika Kirk's Fox News cameo has reopened arguments about how the network treated her husband in his final years and what it says about loyalty in the pro‑Trump ecosystem.

Wait, so @MrsErikaKirk went to the event by invitation from Fox News who boycotted Charlie for years because of the 2020 election and his support of Tucker Carlson.



Erika says she wanted to confront the reporters who have attacked her and she did, did she also do that to the… pic.twitter.com/7kPdaBkDuR — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) April 29, 2026

Hope alleged that Fox News had 'boycotted Charlie after the 2020 election and his support of Tucker Carlson,' portraying Erika's decision to accept the invite as a personal betrayal. 'Erika obviously accepted the invitation even though they shunned Charlie for many years. I find that to be another example of Erika putting Erika first,' she wrote, tapping into a wider online narrative that has cast suspicion on Erika since the shooting.

Those claims of a boycott are not new. In 2023, former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly used her podcast to accuse her old employer of quietly banning Charlie Kirk after Carlson's ousting. She said the network's later attempts to present him as one of their own were dishonest. 'It's really bothering me how Fox News is talking about Charlie like he was theirs, like he was one of theirs, well, he wasn't. It's a lie. Just stop,' she argued.

The picture is more complicated. By Charlie Kirk's own account, his appearances dried up after Carlson's departure. Speaking at Turning Point's AmericaFest conference in December 2023, he told the audience: 'I love Fox. They've been very good to me. I hope we can heal our relationship, because for whatever reason, it's gone off the reservation. Since Tucker's departure, I haven't been on...' That estrangement did not last. In July 2025, he guest co‑hosted Fox & Friends, returned the following month on Jesse Watters Primetime, and spoke on The Will Cain Show the day before his assassination in September.

It was on Fox, too, that he first appeared on live television as a high‑school senior, a detail his supporters now invoke to underline the sense of a broken relationship.

Erika Kirk Defends WHCD Role After Shooting At Venue

Under mounting criticism, Erika Kirk released a video addressing her decision to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a Fox News guest and to move in the same rooms as journalists she has long viewed as hostile.

'Everyone is asking why I even went to the White House Correspondent Dinner,' she said. 'And it was because many of the journalists in that room attempted to dehumanise me, and I wanted to meet some of them face to face, quite frankly. Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?'

She recounted being approached at the event by a Daily Mail journalist. According to Erika Kirk, the reporter told her: 'You look so beautiful. I'm so sorry for your loss.' Erika said she replied: 'It is so nice to put a name to the face, especially with all the slander, the lies, accusations that are out there surrounding my husband's murder and myself.'

In the video, she described watching rivals in the media put on their finery and wander between each other's parties, then testing that observation on the reporter. 'I said to her, 'You know what's so interesting? This is my first time at the White House Correspondent Centre, and I find it so fascinating, the dynamic that is going on right now, because everyone is all dressed up, and you guys are mingling in and out of each other's cocktail parties. And so for one night, you are able to put aside all of your differences for the sake of freedom of speech. And then by Monday morning, things will go back to being an absolute bloodbath between all of you.' To which she replied, literally, she said, 'I know, isn't it special, right? Isn't tonight so special?''

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Her account was recorded against the backdrop of a frightening coda to the evening. A gunman fired shots at the venue and was later apprehended, with no injuries reported. That incident has fed yet more speculation around a case already saturated with conspiracy and mistrust, though as of now, there is no confirmed link between the shooting and the political feuds playing out online.

What remains, beneath the noise, is a raw argument over who gets to claim Charlie Kirk's legacy and whether Erika Kirk can step into Washington rooms on her own terms.