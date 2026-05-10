Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight title on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, edging Khamzat Chimaev by split decision in the UFC 328 main event before issuing a pointed apology to his Muslim and Christian fans for his inflammatory pre-fight talk. The American relied on his trademark jab to frustrate Chimaev over five bruising rounds, with two judges scoring the bout 48-47 in Strickland's favour and a third giving the same score to Chimaev.

The build-up to UFC 328 had been dominated less by tactics and more by Strickland's rhetoric. The 33-year-old, who previously held the middleweight belt before losing it to Chimaev, spent much of fight week hurling insults and pushing religious buttons in a bid to turn a high-stakes title fight into a grudge match. Chimaev, a Chechen-born fighter representing the UAE, came in as the betting favourite and the presumed new force at 185lb after a rapid rise through the ranks.

Apology Tempers UFC 328 Shock Win

As soon as the belt was strapped around his waist again, Strickland grabbed the microphone and did something few expected after such a venomous build-up. He apologised.

Sean Strickland while being booed by the crowd after beating Khamzat Chimaev:



“I just want to apologize to my American fans, my Muslim fans, and my Christian fans. I went to f--king hard, I'll admit it” pic.twitter.com/V5UTwCw5Hg — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 10, 2026

'I just want to apologise to my American fans, to my Muslim fans and my Christian fans,' he said in the cage. 'I went too f*cking hard. I'll admit it. I respect all you guys.'

It was not a polished media statement, more a jagged exhale after 25 minutes of attrition. He singled out Chechnya, homeland to many of Chimaev's supporters, for praise, calling its fighters 'savage' and admitting he 'should be a better f*cking example' even as he justified the pre-fight antics as part of selling the show.

Whether that lands as remorse or simply damage control will depend on how much weight is given to words spoken after the adrenaline has cooled. But the fact he felt the need to address Muslim and Christian fans directly suggests he knew he had crossed a line.

Chimaev, who absorbed the loss with a kind of weary grace, actually placed the title belt around Strickland's waist before slipping out of the octagon. For a rivalry steeped in barbs and cultural tension, it was an oddly quiet, almost respectful closing image.

How Strickland Beat Chimaev at His Own Game

If the apology was unexpected, the way the fight unfolded was its own small shock. Chimaev's aura has been built on fast starts and overwhelming pressure, and for five minutes he looked exactly like the destroyer many had forecast.

Within 15 seconds of the opening bell he had closed the distance, scored his first takedown and begun hunting Strickland's back. He pinned the American to the canvas, advancing position, floating from control to control, at one point appearing close to a choke just before the round ended. On any card, it was a clear 10-9 for the champion.

From the second round, Strickland planted himself in the centre of the cage and started working that ugly, educated jab. Chimaev kept edging in, dipping for takedowns, but when he finally shot, Strickland stuffed it and, in a small but telling reversal, put the Chechen on his back instead.

He did not chase a finish. He let Chimaev stand, tagged him with straight punches, denied another wrestling entry, then went back to work on top. It was methodical and, more importantly, it started to drag the fight into the kind of long, grinding territory where conditioning becomes a weapon.

Sean Strickland is the only fighter since 2008 with multiple title fight wins as a 3-1 underdog or longer 🔥 #UFC328 pic.twitter.com/dlWoUM3yte — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 10, 2026

By the third round, Chimaev still had bursts of power, slinging wide hooks, but he kept finding air while Strickland's lead left hand stabbed through guard and nose. Strickland refused to over-commit, mindful that one wild swing could hand Chimaev the takedown he wanted. Volume and accuracy, rather than spectacle, became the quiet story of the night.

The fourth round reminded everyone that Chimaev is dangerous even when tired. He crashed a big right hand into Strickland's head, followed with a body kick and finally drove the American back towards the fence. Strickland's output dipped. Chimaev mixed shots to the body and head more cleverly and, late in the round, secured a takedown he held until the horn.

Heading into the fifth round, it felt delicately poised. Chimaev again opened with a takedown and again Strickland fought his way free. From there, the American fell back on the tool that had been there for him all night. Jab, reset. Jab, right hand. Jab again.

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Midway through the round, a stiff right from Strickland visibly rocked Chimaev's rhythm. Another takedown attempt came, was rebuffed, and the rest of the frame belonged to the challenger's left hand. It was not spectacular in isolation, but on the scorecards that kind of steady, scoring work accumulates like compound interest.

When the 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 split was read, you could hear a murmur of surprise. Chimaev's reign, built on hype and violent moments, had ended almost as abruptly as it had begun. Strickland, a man whose mouth often eclipses his craft, had done the simple, difficult thing in the cage and then tried, somewhat haltingly, to walk back what he said outside it.