Erika Kirk faced a fresh wave of online criticism on Wednesday, 6 May, after posting an emotional Instagram tribute featuring her two young children, with critics accusing her of using Charlie Kirk's death and their children for 'optics' in the months since the conservative pundit was killed in Utah.

Charlie Kirk, a high profile right wing podcaster and co founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He and Erika had welcomed a son and a daughter before his death, and the widow has remained a visible figure on the US conservative circuit, drawing both sympathy and scrutiny over how she has handled her grief in public.

Erika Kirk's Instagram Tribute

In her latest post, Erika Kirk shared a carousel of photos and short videos of the couple's children, alongside a long caption about finding 'blessings' in the middle of loss.

'The blessings hidden in ordinary days. The blessings in adventures with my little love captured backstage,' she wrote, alongside images of herself with the children.

She went on to list what she described as sources of comfort and continuity. 'The blessings of sharing encouraging and soul filled love notes written from around the world with the team. The blessings of visits with Auntie Mary & discovering a sweet surprise on our walk. The blessings of seeing you always filled with such joy.'

One clip in the upload cut back to a lighter moment with Charlie himself. 'The blessings of Daddy videos that make us laugh with food he loved,' she added, referring to footage of the TPUSA co founder eating In N Out Burger before his death. 'The blessings of maintaining weekend traditions with that same food. The blessings of having the best little buddy for daily Bible readings with BIBLEin365.'

She ended with a direct promise to her late husband. 'The blessings of our little family; hand in hand... we promise to make you proud daddy. We love you endlessly.'

The tone was devotional and many followers responded in kind, posting prayers, heart emojis and messages of support for a mother raising two children after a public tragedy. But beneath those messages sat a familiar thread of anger from critics who have repeatedly challenged the way Erika mixes family grief with her public profile.

Backlash Over 'Props' And 'Optics'

Several commenters accused Erika Kirk of being more interested in image management than private mourning.

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'Wow! Now the kids are props. Nice product placement with the chips!!' one critic wrote under the post, suggesting the staging of the images undercut the sincerity of the message. Another complained that 'every single post feels more performative and manufactured than the last.'

Others framed the upload as a response to earlier criticism that she was rarely seen with her children. 'Soooo, you got mad because people kept saying that you were never with your kids so you had to post a bunch of pictures and videos with your kids... got it,' one user wrote.

Another commenter was even more pointed. 'She scraped up the only 8 photos she has with the kids since Charlie passed. It is so performative. It's like as soon as she's accused of not being a supportive mom, she posts 8 random photos and expects everyone to believe this is real???? It's so obvious how performative and manufactured this is.'

Those are harsh judgements based on public perception, not verified fact. Still, they reflect a wider unease among some conservative followers over Erika's growing public profile since Charlie Kirk's death.

Wider Criticism Of Her Public Role

The criticism did not stop at the Instagram post itself. One self described Republican operative used the comment section to question Erika Kirk's broader media strategy since her husband's death.

'I'm saying this as a GOP operative and press secretary with 25 years experience. And as a person who knew these conservative figures before the movement became huge: it's puzzling and tacky to go on a full nation wide press tour after your husband was assassinated and you have 2 babies at home,' the commenter wrote.

They also criticised her appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. 'Yes, I'm judging you for attending that WHCD. I've been to dozens of those dinners, and so have you. You showed up for the optics and attention. Because you think it makes you look like a hero. It doesn't. Godspeed to those babies.'

Erika Kirk and Lawrence Jones both looking fabulous on the WHCD red carpet 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/XQewO2vM6j — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 25, 2026

Another user accused her of emotional manipulation, tying her personal branding to wider anger at Turning Point USA. A separate commenter went further still, alleging without evidence: 'As a die hard republican you disgust me. You had a plan and your wish came true. You never loved Charlie. You wanted his power.'

The suspicion around image making even extended to the visuals themselves. 'Is the first image AI? Chatgpt prompt: Create an image of a grieving widow. Do NOT include leather pants, sequined jackets and pyrotechnics,' one troll wrote, before adding: 'Unfortunately these posts always feel like damage control.'

There is no public evidence that any of the images were AI generated or that Erika Kirk is deliberately using her children in a calculated way. What is clear is that, in the hyper online political culture Charlie Kirk helped build, even a widow's attempt to document family life can quickly be recast as a battle over performance, authenticity and power.