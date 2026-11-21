A new Home Alone sequel is reportedly in early development at Disney, with Macaulay Culkin expected to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister. Matthew Belloni reported the news for Puck, saying Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg had agreed to develop the film with Culkin and produce it through their Point Grey banner.

The proposed sequel would reconnect the franchise with the actor who led its first two films. Culkin played Kevin, a boy accidentally left behind when his family travelled to Paris for Christmas, in the original Home Alone (1990) and its 1992 follow-up, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The original grossed approximately $476 million worldwide, while the sequel earned around $359 million, according to The Guardian. Four further films followed without Culkin as Kevin. The most recent, Home Sweet Home Alone, was released directly on Disney+ in 2021.

The original film also continues to attract viewers. Nielsen's US streaming-movies chart for 2–8 November 2026 ranked Home Alone ninth, with 177 million minutes viewed on Disney+. The figures measure US television streaming, demonstrating continued interest in the original rather than necessarily indicating demand for another film.

Can Nostalgia Translate Into a New Sequel?

Culkin had already reprised Kevin for McDonald's US Christmas campaign, unveiled on 17 November. The advert promotes a themed meal, limited-time menu items and collectible socks.

Kevin's elaborate traps, the burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and the family storyline helped establish the original film's identity. Beneath the comedy was a child who initially enjoyed being left alone but eventually realised how much he missed his family.

Culkin had previously discussed a possible sequel during a 2025 stop on his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour. He imagined Kevin as a widowed or divorced father raising a child while struggling to balance work and family life. In his proposed storyline, Kevin gets locked outside his home, while his child refuses to let him back in and sets traps to keep him out. Culkin also described the house as a metaphor for their relationship.

However, that was Culkin's personal pitch, not a confirmed description of the Disney project's storyline.

A Different Emotional Challenge

Another challenge for the sequel is the absence of Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister, in the first two films. O'Hara died on 30 January 2026, aged 71.

In an interview with Variety published on 21 November, director Chris Columbus reflected on O'Hara's importance to the original film and her onscreen relationship with Culkin. He described the pair as its 'yin and yang' and said O'Hara represented '50% of Home Alone'.

Crucially, Variety reported that Columbus did not know the sequel was in development when he made those comments. His remarks were therefore not a reaction to the new project.

Culkin's involvement could restore a familiar face, but nostalgia alone may not be enough to make the sequel successful. If the story follows his earlier idea of Kevin as a parent, it will need to establish a convincing father-and-child relationship rather than simply recreate the emotional dynamic between Kevin and Kate.

Younger audiences may discover the franchise through streaming rather than childhood Christmas traditions. Recognising Kevin's traps and remembering the original characters does not necessarily mean feeling emotionally connected to a new story.

Rogen and Goldberg must also complete preparations for an original horror comedy for Universal, which they plan to direct before turning their full attention to Home Alone, according to Variety. With the new film still in early development, its eventual success will depend on more than bringing Kevin McCallister back.