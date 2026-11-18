Macaulay Culkin has returned as Kevin McCallister in a new McDonald's Christmas advert, prompting fans to say it makes them feel like Christmas in 1992. The campaign marks his return to the role 36 years after the original film premiered, and has drawn reactions from viewers who associate the comedy with childhood Christmases.

The advert promotes McDonald's limited-edition Home Alone Meal, with food and collectibles inspired by the film. After its release, viewers shared their reactions on X. One said they would buy the meal simply to feel as though it were Christmas in 1992 again.

The response centres on the film's association with Christmas viewing. Culkin, now an adult, appears again as Kevin in a campaign based on the character and the 1990 film.

Macaulay Culkin Returns as Kevin McCallister

According to a report from Collider, Culkin is reprising his role as Kevin for McDonald's new holiday campaign, which celebrates the 1990 film.

In the commercial, the adult Kevin finds himself alone inside a McDonald's restaurant after closing time. With the premises seemingly to himself, he recreates the playful freedom associated with his childhood character, enjoying the food and getting into mischief.

🎄 Macaulay Culkin is officially back as Kevin McCallister!



36 years after Home Alone first hit theaters, Culkin is reprising his iconic role for McDonald’s new holiday campaign. The limited-time Home Alone Meal features collectible movie-inspired socks, Little Nero’s Pizza… pic.twitter.com/cqQ9aa0Grl — Collider (@Collider) November 17, 2026

The promotional meal will be available at participating McDonald's locations across the United States from December 1, while supplies last.

The campaign gives fans an opportunity to revisit familiar details from the movie through food and merchandise, rather than simply relying on Culkin's appearance to attract attention.

Why Home Alone Still Draws Christmas Viewers

Released in 1990, Home Alone follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Paris for Christmas. Initially delighted by having the house to himself, Kevin soon has to defend the property from two burglars, Harry and Marv, using a series of improvised traps.

Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the comedy became a defining holiday film for audiences who grew up watching Kevin's adventures. Its mix of family humour, slapstick comedy, Christmas decorations and the familiar feeling of being a child during the holidays helped it become an annual viewing tradition.

According to the British Film Institute, the movie has maintained its nostalgic appeal among audiences who first watched it as children, while continuing to attract new generations of viewers.

Its central themes also remain relatable. The story combines childhood independence, family relationships and the importance of being together during the holidays. Although the original audience has grown older, those themes have not lost their appeal.

i would buy this just to feel like it is christmas in 1992 again pic.twitter.com/wp8FKmiphv — ɴᴏᴠᴀ (@novawillii) November 17, 2026

Fans Say the Advert Brings Back Childhood Memories

The new campaign prompted enthusiastic reactions on X after Collider shared Culkin's return as Kevin.

One user wrote that they would buy the meal just to experience the feeling of Christmas in 1992 again. Another praised the advertisement, calling it a perfect Christmas campaign for fans of the movie.

Others joked about the promotional concept, with one commenter questioning whether the advertisement was AI-generated because McDonald's ice cream machines are famously associated with being out of order. Another suggested the campaign would have been even better if the burglars Harry and Marv had appeared in their iconic delivery van.

The reactions show that the film's appeal extends beyond its original release. Culkin may no longer be the young boy running around the McCallister family home, but his return as Kevin has given longtime viewers another reason to revisit a Christmas favourite.