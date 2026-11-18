Taylor Swift faced online criticism after joking about her eight unsuccessful Song of the Year nominations.

The remark on Monday, 16 November 2026, came during the US Recording Academy's online announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominees. Some commenters called it self-pitying, while others defended it as harmless humour.

The singer appeared at the end of the Recording Academy's presentation to introduce the nominees for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Other presenters included Olivia Dean and Pharrell Williams.

Swift was herself nominated in both categories. Her latest Song of the Year nod gives her a ninth attempt at an award she has never won.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Joke Draws 'Icky' Criticism

Before announcing the nominees, Swift congratulated musicians recognised by their peers, describing that acknowledgement as 'the coolest feeling in the world'.

She then referred to the two categories. 'One of them I've had a lot of luck in. The other one I'm zero for eight,' she said.

The second figure concerned Song of the Year, an award recognising songwriting. Swift's eight previous nominations had all been unsuccessful, despite her considerable success elsewhere at the Grammys.

She has won Album of the Year four times, for Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights. No other artist has won that prize as often. Her career total stands at 14 Grammy wins.

Those achievements became part of the criticism. On Reddit, user travoltasponytail described Swift's perceived desire to secure Song of the Year as 'so icky'.

Another Reddit commenter, angiehaunted, objected to what they called a 'feel sorry for me' attitude, pointing to her existing Grammy victories.

A Threads commenter describing themselves as a fan criticised Swift's continuing 'underdog narrative' as exhausting. The reaction appeared in a screenshot reproduced by BuzzFeed, rather than in a separately verified original post.

These remarks reflect individual opinions, not evidence of widespread disillusionment among Swift's fans. Swift did not say the Academy owed her an award.

Taylor Swift's 2027 Grammy Nominations Fuel Another Argument

The disagreement also reached her nominated album, The Life of a Showgirl. In the same Reddit discussion, user TheBarefootGirl expressed frustration at the possibility of an album victory. Another commenter, khaleesi469, objected to its nomination.

Such complaints concern the Academy's artistic judgement. They do not establish that its nomination process was improper.

Other listeners interpreted Swift's words differently. In a separate Reddit discussion, user sdbabygirl97 anticipated that some would mistake what they regarded as humility for bitterness. Another commenter called it a good-natured joke.

The Recording Academy says nominees and winners are determined by its voting members. Final voting runs from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, ahead of the ceremony on 7 February.

Swift's ninth Song of the Year nomination is for 'I Knew It, I Knew You', written with Jack Antonoff for Toy Story 5. The category honours songwriters rather than an album's overall achievement.

Her eighth Album of the Year nomination places The Life of a Showgirl alongside albums by Phoebe Bridgers, Rosalía, RAYE and four other artists. RAYE leads the 2027 nominations with 11.

Swift's Toy Story 5 song also faces competition from songs by Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and RAYE.