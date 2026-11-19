Taylor Swift has been nominated for Song of the Year eight times without winning it, and joked about that record while announcing contenders for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, 16 November.

Her remark drew criticism from some social media users, who accused her of turning an announcement celebrating other artists towards her own awards history. One Reddit commenter also brought her husband, Travis Kelce, into the discussion.

Swift introduced the nominees for Album of the Year and Song of the Year during the Recording Academy's announcement. She has won Album of the Year four times but has yet to secure the Song of the Year prize, despite eight previous nominations.

'One of them I've had a lot of luck in. The other one I'm zero for eight,' she said, acknowledging the contrast with a brief joke.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Joke Sparks Criticism

The remark was brief, but some viewers questioned why Swift had referred to her own awards record during an announcement intended to celebrate other artists. The criticism concerned their interpretation of her delivery; it does not establish that she expected to win another trophy.

Swift was also among the artists nominated for the 2027 ceremony, with her album The Life of a Showgirl competing for Album of the Year. Her song I Knew It, I Knew You, written with Jack Antonoff for Toy Story 5, was nominated for Song of the Year.

The Recording Academy announced the contenders on 16 November, with Raye leading the field on 11 nominations. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 February 2027.

Travis Kelce Drawn Into Online Criticism

The online discussion also turned to Swift's public image and her relationship with Kelce. One Reddit commenter called her 'downright insufferable' and suggested her image had deteriorated since the American football player entered her life.

That was the opinion of one commenter, rather than evidence that Kelce had caused a change in Swift's behaviour or that her relationship had affected her public relations team. The comment also does not establish how Swift's wider audience views her.

Swift and Kelce married on 3 July 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The claim is included in the article's account of the discussion, but it requires confirmation from reliable sources before publication. Speculation about their relationship should not be presented as evidence of how Swift behaves or how audiences respond to her.

Swift Discusses Children and Technology

Separate coverage has examined Swift's remarks about children and technology while she promoted Toy Story 5. She contributed the original song I Knew It, I Knew You to the Pixar film, which was released in June.

Speaking about the film's portrayal of screen time, Swift said friends with young children had discussed the difficulty of deciding how much access to devices was appropriate. 'We don't have all the information yet on what we should or shouldn't do,' she said in comments reported by Hello!, describing the issue as a decision for parents.

She praised the filmmakers for approaching the subject without presenting technology as an uncomplicated enemy, instead emphasising imagination and the importance of childhood.

Those remarks concerned the film and families navigating screen time; they were not an announcement about Swift and Kelce's plans to have children. The Reddit comment about her Grammy joke is likewise not evidence of a wider verdict on her career or marriage.