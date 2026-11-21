Chris Brown has been ordered to pay Diamond Brown $12,000 (approximately £9,000) a month in child support for their four-year-old daughter, Lovely, according to court documents obtained by People. The order comes months after a Los Angeles jury awarded Brown's former housekeeper $12.9 million (approximately £9.7 million) in a separate case over a dog attack at his home.

Brown and Diamond Brown agreed to the temporary terms ahead of a voluntary settlement conference, People wrote. The 37-year-old singer was already providing some of Lovely's support in a form other than cash. Under the agreement, that support will continue alongside the monthly payments.

What Chris Brown Agreed to Pay

People quoted the court documents as saying that Brown would continue to cover the 'non-cash portions' of his existing support. Its article gives no breakdown of what those provisions cover or how the monthly payment for Lovely was calculated.

The agreement also provides for retroactive child support dating back to July, according to People. The court ordered Brown to pay a lump sum of $25,000 (approximately £18,750) within one week. He separately agreed to pay Diamond Brown $55,000 (approximately £41,250) towards her legal fees.

Lovely is one of Brown's four children. People identified his other daughter as Royalty, 12, and his older son as Aeko, six. Brown also has a baby boy with Jada Wallace.

Jury Awards Maria Avila $12.9 Million in Chris Brown Dog Attack Case

In the Los Angeles case, a jury ruled in favour of Maria Avila, who had worked as Brown's housekeeper. According to Billboard, the verdict required Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, to pay Avila $12.9 million (approximately £9.7 million) in damages for negligence.

According to Billboard, the trial lasted two weeks. During the trial, Avila described the attack at Brown's home in Tarzana, California, in 2020. She said she was taking out the rubbish when Hades, a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd that Brown owned for security, attacked her. Avila described losing large areas of skin. The attack left her face and arm permanently disfigured, and she experienced mobility problems afterwards.

According to Billboard, the jury also awarded $885,000 (approximately £664,000) to Avila's sister, Patricia, who was working when the attack occurred. Avila's husband, Oscar Olivo, was awarded a further $50,000 (approximately £37,500).

Suspended Sentence for Chris Brown Over London Nightclub Incident

A separate criminal case concerned an alleged altercation at a London nightclub in 2023. People wrote that Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, in May 2025 and charged with grievous bodily harm. The allegation was that Brown struck music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle 'several times' and continued to assault him.

Brown pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the nightclub incident, according to Variety, as cited by People. People did not specify the outcome of the grievous bodily harm charge. He received an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months. Under the terms described by Variety, Brown would serve no time in prison unless he breached the conditions of the suspended sentence.

In the child support case, the arrangement between Brown and Diamond Brown is temporary. People identified a voluntary settlement conference as the next step for Lovely's parents. The publication gave no date for the conference.