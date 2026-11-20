Joseph Zada's first major leading role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping came with an unexpected physical and emotional toll. The 21-year-old actor reportedly told co-star Glenn Close that he was 'a bit traumatised' after completing the film's intense arena sequences.

The East of Eden actor faced a physically demanding shoot that pushed him to a breaking point during filming. Other young cast members also admitted that filming the franchise's intense scenes was an overwhelming experience.

Zada Opens Up About Hunger Games Filming

Close, who plays Capitol official Drusilla Sickle, recalled meeting Zada, Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak after they had completed much of the arena footage. Speaking to BBC News, she remembered Zada's reaction.

'The first thing Joe said to me was "I'm a bit traumatised," and he wasn't even done,' Close said.

Zada offered a deeper insight into the experience in an interview with USA Today. He revealed that he fell ill several times during production but could not miss filming days. He also suffered from inflamed lymph nodes under his arms, making even lifting them extremely painful.

'Every time I lift my arms, it's excruciating pain. I could only get a maximum amount of four hours in a row of sleep every night because I would wake up in pain and have to take pain medication to go back to sleep,' he said.

The young actor also recalled having an emotional breakdown after filming an intense sequence in Germany for five consecutive days. His mother traveled with his younger brother and helped care for him during his recovery.

Cast Faced an Exhausting Production

Zada was not the only young actor who found the production overwhelming. The film's young cast faced physically intense sequences and emotionally challenging scenes while bringing Suzanne Collins' dystopian world to life.

In her BBC interview, Peak said the experience could 'get overwhelming very quickly.' She explained that the actors tried to 'keep it light between all the hard stuff.'

Grace also highlighted how closely the cast bonded during filming. 'I don't think people realise how intensely bonding an experience like this is because we all spend days doing extremely physical and deeply emotional things,' she told the BBC.

She added that the actors had become 'a little family on set' and were grateful to have one another's support.

How Zada Prepared to Play Haymitch

Zada takes over the role previously played by Woody Harrelson. The film explores the experiences that eventually turn Haymitch into the cynical, troubled mentor audiences recognise.

Zada spent months studying Harrelson's performances in the original films. He also received advice from the veteran actor when they finally met halfway through production.

Harrelson recommended two films: Cool Hand Luke and Harold and Maude. Zada said the former helped him ground his performance, while the latter was simply 'a fun watch.'

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the original film. It follows teenage Haymitch Abernathy as he enters the 50th Hunger Games, where twice the usual number of tributes must fight for survival.

The film also stars Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner and Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove, alongside Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning.