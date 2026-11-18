The Home Alone series becomes a talking point when Christmas season comes around. In the case of Macaulay Culkin, who played DIY whiz Kevin McCallister in the series, a new McDonald's ad has thrust him back into the spotlight.

In a TV spot that came out on Tuesday, Culkin reprises his star-making role as a grown-up Kevin, who finds himself 'trapped' inside a McDonald's on a cold winter night. Realising the opportunity he has on his hands, Kevin helps himself to all the treats inside the fast food branch, munching on pizza fries and lucking out on a pair of Grimace socks.

At one point in this 'Home Alone Meal' advertisement, Kevin mockingly cries out to no one in particular: 'I'm making a McFlurry! You better come out and stop me!' This, of course, is a callback to a scene in 1990's Home Alone where Kevin revels in 'eating junk and watching rubbish' after getting left behind by his Paris-bound family.

The Highs and Lows of the 'Home Alone' Star

Thanks to the blockbuster success of this Chris Columbus flick, Culkin (who was 10 years old at the time of the film's release) became a household name. Over the next four years, he saw a dramatic uptick in his TV and film projects, including a stint as Saturday Night Live host, a Home Alone sequel in 1992, and the title role in 1994's Richie Rich.

Behind the scenes, however, Culkin was going through events that were less than comedic. The Manhattan native had a complex relationship with his father Kit, whom he once called 'the worst person' that he'd ever known. On more than one occasion, Culkin has claimed that Kit inflicted physical and mental abuse upon him as he embarked on his career as a child performer.

Weary of his acting workload, Culkin decided to step away from the spotlight in the mid-90s. In a December 2025 appearance on 'Mythical Kitchen,' he explained that he wanted to do things that his peers got to enjoy in their youth.

'What I wanted is to be with people my own age. You have to remember: A lot of the stuff I did when I was a kid...I'm not doing ensembles. It's me,' Culkin shared. 'I wanted to go out and I wanted to date girls, and I wanted to hang out with people my own age. I wanted to, you know, go to a party.'

All Grown Up

When Culkin resurfaced in the entertainment industry, he took on film and TV roles that didn't quite reach the peak of his Home Alone stardom. Still, the 46-year-old actor has found a different joy away from the cameras. In the same 'Mythical Kitchen' appearance, Culkin credited his partner Brenda Song for the resurgence of his self-confidence.

'She saw the best of me and it made me wanna be better. I try to live up to her expectations, you know. I know I disappoint her sometimes, but I've never had that before, being believed in in that way.'

For an entire generation, the sight of a nearly middle-aged Culkin is a poignant reminder of their own passage into adulthood. Still, his return as Kevin in the McDonald's ad shows that having unmitigated fun is a privilege for all ages.