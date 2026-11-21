Is Diplo gay? The 48-year-old music producer discussed past experiences with men during an interview recorded in New York City. The conversation with Yale Breslin on OFFICE OF Podcast was released on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Diplo said he would not rule out dating a man, although he did not identify his sexuality with a specific label.

For context, Diplo previously addressed questions about his sexuality during a March 2023 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low With EmRata podcast. He described himself as 'not not gay', suggesting an openness to discussing attraction without adopting a definitive label. His latest interview revisited those earlier remarks.

Is Diplo Gay? What He Said About Dating Men

Breslin asked Diplo whether he would consider a relationship with another man. The producer replied, 'Well, I never would rule it out', before acknowledging that he had previously had 'gay experiences'.

Diplo distinguished those experiences from identifying as gay. He suggested that women could discuss same-sex experiences more openly, while expressing reservations about treating sexuality as something someone could casually adopt.

Diplo did not completely dismiss the possibility of dating men. He said he did not see himself marrying a man or pursuing a committed relationship with one. However, he left that possibility open rather than rejecting it outright.

His remarks also touched on emotional connections with men. 'I've loved men, too', he said, acknowledging relationships and experiences that extended beyond physical attraction.

Despite discussing his personal experiences, Diplo did not explicitly identify as gay or bisexual. His statements offer insight into his views on relationships without establishing a particular sexual orientation.

During the conversation, Diplo also declined to identify a man he mentioned, explaining that the individual was already in a relationship. He provided no additional details about the person's identity.

Diplo's 2023 Comments on Sexuality Resurface

The latest interview follows Diplo's March 2023 conversation with Ratajkowski, when he discussed attraction to men and his experiences with same-sex intimacy.

At the time, he said he was not generally aroused by men. However, he also said he was certain he had previously received oral sex from a man, although he could not recall a specific encounter.

Diplo described himself as 'more of a vibe guy', suggesting that personal connections played a role in how he viewed attraction.

His publicly reported relationship history includes several prominent women. Diplo previously dated rapper M.I.A. from 2003 to 2008 and has also been romantically linked to Katy Perry and Madonna, according to Entertainment Weekly.

However, those relationships do not establish how he currently identifies or whether his views on dating have changed.

During the 2023 interview, Diplo also discussed meeting younger men in the music industry who appeared comfortable with sexual fluidity. He reflected on changing attitudes towards sexuality since his schooldays, describing differences between earlier generations and younger people discussing their identities today.

He recalled that gay classmates and relatives were part of the world he grew up in. The memories came up while he was contrasting attitudes to sexuality across generations, rather than describing a specific relationship. His focus was on how those conversations have changed, particularly among people he meets through music today.