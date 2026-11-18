More than three decades after Home Alone first became a Christmas classic, Macaulay Culkin has stepped back into Kevin McCallister's shoes, and this time the chaos unfolds inside a McDonald's restaurant. Culkin, now 46, features in a festive new advert that McDonald's released on 17 November 2026.

The clip shows the grown-up Kevin locked in an empty restaurant and thrilled about it. It also launches the chain's new Home Alone Meal, and the campaign leans heavily into nostalgia.

Kevin Finds Himself Home Alone Again

The advert is set in a dark, snowy restaurant just after closing time. Culkin strolls out of the toilets, looks around and wonders where everyone has gone. He flips the golden arches lights on and off while smirking at the camera.

Then comes the line that anchors the campaign. 'Everyone disappeared, again,' he says, echoing the premise of the 1990 film. He then ties on a McDonald's apron, pins on a 'Kevin' name badge and takes over the kitchen.

From the Big McCallister to Those Famous Socks

Kevin piles toppings onto a McFlurry, then finishes a Big Mac and christens it 'the Big McCallister'. He also plays both cashier and customer, calling out an order for himself.

A pair of festive socks gets a cheeky nod to his famous cheese pizza line from the film. 'Run Rudolph Run' plays over the fast-paced montage.

What Fans Need to Know About the Home Alone Meal

According to McDonald's, the limited-time meal will be available at participating US restaurants on 1 December 2026, while supplies last. It comes in a box designed to resemble the McCallister family home from the film. McDonald's has positioned the meal as part of its wider holiday campaign.

McDonald's will also stage a Home Alone pop-up experience in Los Angeles on 4 and 5 December, with interactive activities inspired by the film. The Home Alone Meal launched in the UK and Ireland on 17 November.

Culkin's Latest Return to an Iconic Character

This is the fourth time in which Culkin has reprised Kevin McCallister in advertising, according to Consequence. He previously appeared as Kevin for Google Assistant in 2018, Uber Eats in 2024 and Home Instead in 2025.

McDonald's began teasing the collaboration a day earlier on 16 November, posting on social media an order under the name 'Kevin'.

The 2018 Google Assistant spot gave Kevin a smart speaker for backup, while the 2025 Home Instead campaign, 'Home But Not Alone', put a caring spin on the character's story.

Why Fans Keep Coming Back to Kevin

Culkin first played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone in 1990 and returned for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The roles made him a household name. Now 46, he plays the grown-up version of the boy who outwitted two burglars.

The original film arrived 36 years ago, yet Kevin remains a Christmas favourite. Each comeback taps into that warm nostalgia. The campaign also arrives during the competitive Christmas advertising season, with major brands increasingly drawing on familiar characters and cultural touchstones to connect with audiences.

For many viewers, seeing Kevin McCallister back on screen is a sure sign that the festive season has truly started.