Kelly Osbourne's waist-length red hair at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in London on Thursday, 19 November 2026, was reportedly a wig. The television personality returned to her shorter blonde style after the ceremony, where she presented an award to rising singer Arjé Rayne.

The temporary transformation came two months after Osbourne compared her appearance to the 'Crypt Keeper' while discussing weight loss during a period of grief. Her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died on 22 July 2025, aged 76.

At the Roundhouse, Osbourne wore loose auburn waves with a shimmering blue halterneck gown by Rebecca Vallance. Dark red lipstick and gold jewellery completed a look markedly different from her recent public appearances.

Kelly Osbourne's Red Wig Was Not Her Only Awards Moment

Osbourne presented The Untapped Award, supported by Greene King, to British-Nigerian singer Arjé Rayne. The awards organiser confirmed the presentation, which recognised Rayne's success in a competition for emerging talent.

Kelly Osbourne reveals whether she wants her son Sidney to follow in his grandfather Ozzy Osbourne’s footsteps and pursue a career in music. #RollingStoneUKAwards pic.twitter.com/PMdfmCAv7Z — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) November 20, 2026

The singer also performed at the ceremony, which featured other winners including Wolf Alice and Holly Humberstone. For Osbourne, it was an evening of professional duties as well as an opportunity to experiment with her style.

She shared photographs and selfies from the event through Instagram Stories. Later, she posted a photograph of herself holding hands with her son, Sidney, while they lay in bed.

'It was a fun night but I'm so happy to be back with my baby Sidney Sid,' she wrote, according to a contemporary account.

The later images showed Osbourne back with shorter blonde hair. Her red-carpet appearance was therefore a temporary change, not evidence that she had permanently dyed her hair.

Osbourne has worn a range of colours and hairstyles over the years. But she has not publicly linked this particular wig to her earlier comments about bereavement or body image.

Kelly Osbourne's 'Crypt Keeper' Comment Had a Different Context

In a September interview with The Mail on Sunday, Osbourne described seeing a photograph taken during a dress fitting for the Grammy Awards earlier in 2026. She said the image confronted her with how much weight she had lost.

'I looked like the f---ing Crypt Keeper,' she said. She explained that she had been in so much emotional pain that she had struggled to recognise what others saw.

Osbourne said she wore a wig at the Grammys to conceal how prominent her cheekbones appeared. That decision concerned her appearance during an Ozzy tribute, rather than the red wig she wore in November.

In a separate interview published on 10 October, she recalled her shock at photographs from the BRIT Awards in Manchester on 28 February. At that ceremony, her late father received a posthumous lifetime achievement award.

Osbourne told The Sun she had gained two stone since the BRITs. She also said grief had affected her appetite and that eating sometimes made her feel sick.

She denied having an eating disorder, describing her weight loss in terms of her experience of bereavement. That was her personal account, not a medical finding that can be established from photographs.

Osbourne also criticised the attention paid to her size, saying people judged her for being either too thin or too fat. What she wanted, she explained, was understanding rather than assumptions about her private life.

'No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad,' she said.