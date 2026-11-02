Houston federal immigration agent Mario Alberto Morales was formally indicted on second-degree felony charges on Friday after dashboard cameras and emergency 911 dispatch recordings captured him driving an unmarked sport utility vehicle into a fleeing pedestrian.

The Harris County grand jury true bill, announced on 30 October 2026 by District Attorney Sean Teare, charges Morales with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a high-speed vehicle pursuit on 10 October near Clay Road and Highway 6.

Investigators allege that Morales deliberately steered his government vehicle towards 48-year-old Miguel Parra Hernandez, crushing the Mexican national beneath the chassis and inflicting compound fractures and debilitating nerve damage.

While defence counsel insists the collision was an unavoidable accident caused by evasive steering, prosecutors released body-camera recordings showing the officer acknowledging that he struck the pedestrian before misleading emergency operators.

The legal confrontation deepened after immigrant advocacy group FIEL Houston revealed that the fugitive federal authorities claimed to be pursuing inside the vehicle, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, bore the photograph and identity documents of a deceased individual who passed away in 2017, intensifying demands for systemic accountability across federal deportation squads operating in southeast Texas.

Houston ICE Agent Accused After Video and 911 Call Released

The collision occurred near Clay Road and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County. Prosecutors said ICE officers had pursued a pickup truck before Parra Hernandez and another occupant fled on foot.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare alleges Morales steered his unmarked SUV towards Parra Hernandez and ran over his legs. At a 30 October news conference, Teare released surveillance and body-camera footage, along with a recording of the officer's emergency call.

The footage shows the SUV approaching the fleeing man, while the body-camera recording captures abrupt steering movements before Morales stops. The images are central to prosecutors' case, although the officer's intention remains disputed.

On the 911 call, Morales said, 'I tried to get around him, and he hit my car.' Prosecutors challenge that version. Another recording captures Morales acknowledging to a fellow officer that his vehicle struck the man.

The injured man's lawyer, Kim Bruno, said her client underwent surgery for fractures and nerve damage. She described a difficult recovery and said he remained unable to walk at the end of October.

Parra Hernandez, a Mexican national, has lived in the Houston area for more than 30 years, according to Teare. The district attorney said he had no criminal record or existing deportation order. He nevertheless remained in immigration custody while receiving treatment.

Morales' lawyer, David Lindenmuth, offered a sharply different account. In an interview with ABC News, he said the officer turned to avoid another vehicle, not to strike Parra Hernandez. The lawyer also said two detainees were seated in the back of Morales' SUV.

'It was an accident,' Lindenmuth said, accusing prosecutors of bringing charges for political reasons. An indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt.

ICE Agent's Intended Target Disputed by Family

ICE said its officers were looking for Jose Mendoza-Cervantes and believed he had entered the pickup truck with Parra Hernandez. The district attorney's office disputed that account, saying the identified man was not inside.

On 15 October, immigrant rights organisation FIEL Houston challenged ICE's identification. Relatives said a photograph the agency published as Mendoza-Cervantes actually showed Jose Hector Jimenez Mendoza, who died in 2017.

FIEL said the man's daughter had provided a Mexican death certificate, later passed to prosecutors. The documentation was described by family members and advocates, but the alleged match between the two identities has not been independently established.

The claim was made before Morales was indicted and was not disclosed for the first time with the charge. It leaves a basic question unanswered. Whom did ICE believe it had seen entering the vehicle?

ICE rejects the suggestion that Morales deliberately struck Parra Hernandez. An agency spokesperson called the indictment 'nothing more than a political stunt by Houston sanctuary politicians' and maintained that the man ran in front of the SUV.

The agency also argued that only federal authorities should investigate federal officers acting in the course of their duties. Teare contests that position. The agency's assertion does not establish whether state prosecutors have the authority to pursue this case.

FIEL and Parra Hernandez's relatives have demanded accountability and his release from custody. Lindenmuth said Morales intended to surrender on Monday, 2 November, although that planned appearance had not been independently confirmed. If convicted, Morales could face between two and 20 years in prison under Texas law. He remains presumed innocent.