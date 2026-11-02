Samuel Sey, a Christian blogger who once wrote, 'If you love America, you should support ICE,' has left the United States for Canada after being detained by immigration officers in Ohio. His wife, Annie Sey, announced his departure on 30 October, nine days after his arrest at Columbus International Airport.

The 39-year-old was arrested on 21 October and held at Butler County Jail. The Department of Homeland Security said he entered the country legally in 2022 but overstayed his authorised admission.

A DHS spokesperson told Religion News Service on 25 October that Sey had no pending applications and had accepted voluntary departure. In a subsequent email on 1 November, DHS confirmed to the outlet that he had departed voluntarily.

His wife said the family believed it was following the legal process and that he had been working with a lawyer to obtain permanent immigration status.

Wife Says Family Is Devastated

In a statement posted on Sey's X account on 30 October, Annie confirmed her husband was in Canada and said the separation had devastated the family. She thanked supporters for their prayers, messages and financial assistance. She said the family respected the legal process, despite an outcome they had not hoped for, and would work towards reunification.

In an earlier statement shared by conservative writer Joel Berry, Annie said Sey had entered the US legally and had been working with a lawyer to secure permanent legal status. The family initially believed a paperwork problem had led to his detention.

The couple have three children. A GiveSendGo fundraiser organised by Berry had raised more than $35,000 (£26,250) by the time of RNS's report. The family's account does not establish whether an immigration application was formally pending. DHS said there were none.

From Annie Sey: The Sey family would like to thank our brothers and sisters from across the world who have sent messages, offered prayers, and supported us financially through this very difficult time. We sincerely believed we were following the legal process, which we continue… — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) October 30, 2026

His Pro-ICE Views Draw Renewed Attention

Sey was born in Ghana and grew up in Canada before moving to the United States in 2022 to marry. He writes the Slow to Write blog and co-hosts The Narrative podcast with Aaron Baer.

His detention attracted attention because of his previous support for immigration enforcement. In January, he urged people who loved America to support ICE. He has also argued that Christian ethics support deportations.

Conservative commentators, including Allie Beth Stuckey, Megan Basham and Berry, publicly rallied behind him after his arrest.

Berry defended Sey while maintaining his support for ICE, saying he wanted to help his friend and believed the agency carried out difficult work protecting the country.

Sey is now in Canada, according to his wife. DHS's confirmation establishes that he departed voluntarily, while the family's account leaves questions about what went wrong during his efforts to secure permanent status.