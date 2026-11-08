Isaac Herzog Says US Aid Cut Worries Him While JD Vance Blames Israel Partnership for GOP Midterm Wipeout
The Israeli president raised concerns over the future of the $38bn assistance agreement as JD Vance linked Republican midterm losses to the Iran war and tensions over Israel
Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed alarm in Jerusalem on Thursday, 5 November, over President Donald Trump's proposal to end US military aid to Israel. His concerns emerged as Vice President JD Vance blamed Republican midterm losses primarily on the Iran war and cited dissatisfaction with Washington's relationship with Israel.
The dispute began on Election Day, 3 November, when Trump claimed he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end American military assistance after 2026.
The announcement raised questions about a $38 billion (£28.5 billion) agreement covering fiscal years 2019 through 2028. It also arrived as Israel struggled to form a government following its October elections.
Isaac Herzog Says Trump's Israel Aid Plan Came as a Shock
Herzog addressed the proposed funding change during consultations with representatives of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.
'The issue of American aid worries me greatly. Greatly,' Herzog said, according to The Times of Israel.
'It hit me like a bolt out of the blue.'
The Israeli president referred to the 2016 memorandum of understanding, which provides $3.8 billion (£2.85 billion) annually in American military assistance through fiscal year 2028.
He also emphasised the importance of forming a government rather than holding another election, citing the need to protect relations with Washington.
Trump, however, claimed Netanyahu had proposed ending the assistance and that both leaders had agreed on the change months earlier.
Netanyahu's office did not immediately confirm the arrangement.
During his Fox & Friends interview, Trump argued that Israel had become prosperous enough to purchase American weapons without existing US assistance.
He described the funding as a 'bad talking point' because political opponents repeatedly questioned why Washington provided billions to Israel.
Trump said the payments would stop after 2026, but his administration has not explained how that decision would affect the existing agreement.
Congress also plays a role in approving military assistance, meaning Trump's announcement does not itself establish that the funding has already ended.
JD Vance Blames Iran War as Israel Aid Dispute Exposes Political Differences
The controversy unfolded after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections.
On Wednesday, 4 November, Vance offered his assessment of the Republican defeat.
'The reason we lost is the war,' he wrote on X, referring to the conflict with Iran.
Vance also identified concerns about inflation, the America First agenda and demands to change America's relationship with Israel.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee disputed the suggestion that dissatisfaction with the bilateral relationship significantly influenced Republican voters.
'I don't agree with that because I don't think that's where voters are,' Huckabee told Israel's Channel 12.
He defended American assistance, arguing that the partnership also benefits US citizens and supports American defence manufacturing.
Huckabee separately acknowledged uncertainty over whether the existing agreement would continue until 2028.
Netanyahu had previously advocated gradually reducing Israel's reliance on American assistance over the coming decade.
On Sunday, 8 November, Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government after inconclusive parliamentary elections.
The Yashar leader has 28 days to assemble a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. His task follows a campaign in which neither major political bloc secured a parliamentary majority.
© Copyright IBTimes 2026. All rights reserved.