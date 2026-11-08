Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has topped a 2028 Democratic presidential straw poll at Crooked Con, a progressive convention in Washington, on Saturday, 7 November. He received 38.4 per cent of the votes. Former Vice President Kamala Harris received six votes, or 0.6 per cent, placing 16th.

The result renewed speculation about Ossoff's national prospects. It followed his re-election victory over Republican Representative Mike Collins in Georgia's 3 November Senate race. Ossoff won by 18 percentage points, retaining a seat Republicans had targeted.

His victory and criticism of President Donald Trump have raised his profile among Democrats. However, the straw poll does not establish that he intends to seek the party's 2028 presidential nomination.

Ossoff Leads Crooked Con's 2028 Straw Poll

Crooked Media's event newsletter reported that 990 attendees voted. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York finished second with 16.6 per cent. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg placed third with 13.9 per cent.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro each received about 4 per cent. Senator Mark Kelly and Maryland Governor Wes Moore each received about 3 per cent. California Governor Gavin Newsom received 2.3 per cent.

Harris tied for 16th place with Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin. Pollster Nate Silver, who spoke at the convention, also named Ossoff as his top pick for 2028. 'He's such a slam dunk number one pick,' Silver said.

Crooked Con was organised by Crooked Media, a political media company founded by former Obama administration staffers.

The result is a snapshot of convention attendees, not a measure of Democratic voters nationally. It was an informal poll, not a scientific survey using a representative sample.

Other possible contenders used the event to signal interest. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said: 'I definitely intend to be a part of that conversation about what our party looks like going forward.' Crooked Media also reported that Senator Mark Kelly said he is thinking about running for president.

Ossoff Says He Has No Interest in a Presidential Run

Ossoff has directly rejected suggestions that he plans to run for president. During an October debate, he was asked whether he would commit to serving a full six-year Senate term. 'Yes, I will,' he replied. 'I have zero interest in running for president. I'm not running for president. I'm running for re-election to the Senate.'

Collins dismissed the pledge during the same debate, telling the audience: 'He is running.'

The convention result also stands in sharp contrast to broader national polling, where Ossoff still trails several better-known Democrats.

The RealClearPolitics average covering 26 August to 1 November placed Harris first among potential 2028 Democratic nominees, at 21.8 per cent. Buttigieg was second at 14 per cent, followed by Newsom at 13.5 per cent and Ocasio-Cortez at 12.5 per cent. Ossoff ranked fifth at 10.8 per cent.

Harris therefore remains ahead in the national polling average, despite her low showing among Crooked Con attendees.

Ossoff also differs from the party's progressive wing on major issues. In a November 2020 interview with Axios on HBO, he opposed Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and expanding the Supreme Court.

For now, Ossoff's public position is that he will not run for president. His re-election and straw-poll result may keep him in the 2028 conversation. Neither amounts to an announcement of a presidential campaign.