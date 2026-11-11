House Republicans voted on Tuesday to bury eight impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shielding him from a floor vote on charges that he ordered extrajudicial strikes that killed more than 200 people, including survivors clinging to wreckage.

A Vote Designed To Avoid a Vote

The chamber voted 211 to 204 to send Representative Thomas Massie's resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, a procedural step that effectively killed it. The move spared Republicans from going on record for or against the charges themselves.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary this year, was the only member of his party to break ranks. Representative Darrell Issa moved to refer the resolution to committee rather than permit a direct vote on the charges.

Massie had wanted each of the eight articles split into separate votes so members could, in his words, vote their conscience. The referral prevented that. With 11 Democrats and seven Republicans absent, the vote also showed how narrow the margin was. Had it advanced and passed, Hegseth would have been only the third Cabinet secretary in US history to face impeachment.

The Charge Republicans Refused To Hear

The fifth article, titled 'Extrajudicial Killings', is the one that cuts deepest. It accuses Hegseth of acting as judge, jury, and executioner over a campaign of strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific that the resolution says has killed at least 243 people since September 2025.

The most damning detail sits in the first strike of that campaign. On 2 September 2025, a strike destroyed a boat and left two men alive in the water. About 45 minutes later, as the survivors clung to the wreckage, a second strike killed them both, according to Massie's resolution. Legal experts have questioned its legality under the laws of armed conflict.

Lawmakers Who Called It Illegal, Then Looked Away

Several Republicans had already said the strike troubled them. Representative Michael Turner, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said that if the reports were true, it 'would be very serious' and 'an illegal act'. Representative Don Bacon questioned Hegseth's leadership.

On Tuesday, with Massie the lone exception, Republicans voted to back referral regardless.

The strikes have not delivered what the administration promised. A confidential Drug Enforcement Administration assessment found the campaign had not reduced the amount of cocaine reaching the US, the Washington Post reported, and most fentanyl still arrives over land, not by sea.

Trump Declares Victory as Massie Vows To Fight On

Hegseth dismissed the effort as 'a farce' and 'a stunt', telling reporters at the Pentagon that 'we sank the boats carrying poison into our communities' and that the charges were not high crimes.

President Donald Trump went further on Truth Social, writing that the attempt had 'miserably FAILED' and branding Massie 'a major LOSER'.

Massie says he is not finished. Democrats could revive impeachment proceedings in the next Congress, where they will hold the majority. 'This is not the end of it, it's just the beginning', said Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader expected to be the next Speaker.