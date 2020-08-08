Princess Beatrice is celebrating turning 32 on Saturday. The weekend will be extra special for the British princess who got married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a secret ceremony in Windsor on July 17. This year will be more special for Beatrice as she will celebrate with her new husband.

The older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will most likely celebrate her 32nd birthday privately with her husband and family, Hello reports. Royal fans will wait for wishes to pour in for Princess Beatrice from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, mother Sarah Ferguson, younger sister Princess Eugenie, uncle Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, cousins – Princes William and Harry along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Beatrice and property developer Edoardo surprised royal fans when they tied the knot in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. Buckingham Palace released a series of portraits the day after the wedding, one of which included the bride's proud grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Princess of York sent the nation into shock when she tied the knot with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. The wedding was attended by around 20 family members and close friends due to the coronavirus restrictions. Her grandmother the queen and grandfather prince Philip attended the intimate wedding.

Beatrice loaned the queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gown and Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, that were worn by the British monarch on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice and Mozzi were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The newlyweds opted for a low key honeymoon in the south of France last week.

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born on August 8, 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London. Her name was announced almost two weeks after her birth. She was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in December 1988. The princess graduated from Goldsmiths College in 2011, and is now Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti.

Beatrice is not a working royal, but is a patron and ambassador of charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, The Big Change Charitable Trust and Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre. She is ninth-in-line to the British throne after her father Andrew.