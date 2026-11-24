Documents reviewed by The Guardian show that FIFA president Gianni Infantino pursued a proposal to transfer all commercial rights to FIFA events to a new company for exploitation over as many as 96 years. The company would have managed the commercial exploitation of World Cup rights, while FIFA retained authority over sporting and regulatory decisions.

The proposed company, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), was expected to attract outside investors, with The Guardian identifying Thrive Capital as the proposed lead investor. UEFA's US court filing alleged that Infantino designated Thrive Eternal, a permanent-capital vehicle controlled by Joshua Kushner and affiliated with Thrive Capital, to lead the investor group. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law. FIFA said on 31 July 2026 that the proposal would not proceed.

A 96-Year Plan for FIFA's Commercial Rights

A FIFA risk assessment dated 17 July described placing the organisation's commercial rights in a for-profit subsidiary for exploitation over up to 96 years, The Guardian reported. A document dated 18 July set out rolling 12-year licences, renewable up to that limit.

FIFA would retain 51 per cent ownership in perpetuity. FFE was valued at about $20 billion (£15.29 billion), with FIFA seeking to raise up to $4.2 billion (£3.21 billion) from outside investors.

Investor Terms Included Financial Protections

Thrive could have received a $250 million (£191.08 million) break fee if FIFA breached the agreement or completed a deal with a rival investor. The fee represented 1.25 per cent of FFE's proposed valuation. FIFA would also have been barred from negotiating with other potential lead investors for a year or until the transaction closed, The Guardian reported.

A Thrive term sheet provided for profits interests of up to 5 per cent of FFE's fully diluted capitalisation as a management incentive pool. The Guardian calculated that the arrangement could theoretically have generated payouts of $50 million (£38.22 million) for every $1 billion (£751 million) added above FFE's initial $20 billion valuation.

FIFA said the scheme was exclusively for FFE management and that its officials could not participate. Infantino was expected to chair the company's board, but FIFA said officials would receive no additional remuneration.

Approval Process Drew Scrutiny

A FIFA memorandum dated 18 July said there had been no tender process, citing the 'specific and unique nature' of the investment. A risk assessment dated the previous day said the finance department was 'not directly privy to the terms of the transaction', The Guardian reported.

On 30 July, UEFA said its 55 member associations had unanimously rejected the proposal. It said European national teams would not participate in FIFA competitions while the plan remained in place, unless it was abandoned in full and FIFA gave binding assurances against future private ownership of its governance or competitions.

CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation also opposed the plan. FIFA later acknowledged shortcomings in its consultation process and said an apology had been sent to its Council and member associations.

UEFA Seeks Evidence for Potential Swiss Proceedings

In two New York applications under Section 1782, UEFA is seeking documents and testimony from Thrive-related parties and JPMorgan entities for a contemplated criminal proceeding in Switzerland. It alleges possible criminal mismanagement involving Infantino and other FIFA officials. No court has ruled on those allegations.

On 12 November, US District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas denied motions by FIFA (Americas) Inc. and FWC2026 US Inc. to intervene in the discovery applications. The ruling did not decide UEFA's evidence requests or the merits of its allegations. The FIFA entities sought reconsideration of the intervention ruling on 19 November.

A docket tracker maintained by lawyer Jorge Schmidt and updated on 20 November reported no ruling on those motions or the underlying applications. The requests for evidence therefore remained unresolved at that point.