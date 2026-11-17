Donald Trump called NBC correspondent Yamiche Alcindor 'pathetic' and said she lacked 'talent' after she asked whether his focus on White House renovations had distracted him from problems with the country's aviation system.

The exchange took place on Monday, 16 November, during a press briefing on the White House South Lawn. Trump was preparing to leave aboard Marine One for a diplomatic trip to Asia when Alcindor asked about his attention to construction projects in Washington.

The questions concerned airline disruptions and the administration's response to them. Trump answered by defending work at the White House, then turned his remarks towards Alcindor.

The Question About Aviation Disruptions

Alcindor asked whether Trump accepted responsibility for the problems affecting the aviation system and whether more funding could have been provided to address them. She also asked whether his attention to projects in Washington had come at the expense of dealing with those problems.

'Mr President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling? Given the fact that Republicans have been in control?' she asked.

Trump to a Black reporter: "I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from." pic.twitter.com/hgulZycPXz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026

Trump responded by defending the condition of the White House and saying that improvements were needed to address longstanding maintenance problems.

'Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless. I know you don't see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come. I don't know,' Trump said.

He claimed the White House had 18 broken windows and said exterior plaster had been falling off the walls. He described the building's condition as an embarrassment. Those comments were part of his response to the question about renovation work.

Trump Defends the Renovation Work

Trump said he had a responsibility to maintain the White House, which he described as a national symbol. He then criticised Alcindor personally.

'Oh, you're so pathetic!' he said. He defended the renovation work as inexpensive and said he was paying for it himself.

'This doesn't cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This is called talent. You don't have talent,' Trump added.

Trump also referred to critics of his focus on the White House as 'losers', again arguing that the building represented the country. He did not provide a detailed response to Alcindor's questions about the aviation disruption or whether additional funding could have addressed it.

Social Media Users Criticise Trump's Remarks

Several social media users criticised Trump's response. Some interpreted his remark about where Alcindor came from as a reference to her background. One user defended the journalist, saying her question directly challenged the problems she had asked him to address.

Another X user described the remark as racist and noted that Alcindor was born in Miami, Florida, to Haitian parents. Other commenters also objected to the personal nature of Trump's remarks. These reactions were opinions expressed by users, rather than findings about Trump's intent.

Trump previously clashed with Alcindor on 29 March 2020, when she was working for PBS NewsHour. During a White House coronavirus briefing, he told her to 'be nice' and not be threatening after she questioned his comments about ventilator supplies.