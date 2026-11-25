WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has drawn criticism online after charging fans nearly $300 for an autograph and more than $300 for a photograph during an appearance at the Chicago Sports Spectacular.

The Indiana Fever guard's pricing drew comparisons with other athletes at the convention, prompting social-media users to question whether the costs were justified.

Cunningham's appearance featured an autograph price of $299 (£227), while fans seeking a personalised inscription of up to three words had to pay an additional $100 (£76). A photo opportunity cost $309 (£234), included an an 8-by-10-inch print (approximately 20 by 25 centimetres) and was limited to 100 fans, according to the convention's official website.

The prices stood out compared with Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift, whose autograph cost $69 (£52), inscriptions $25 (£19) and photo opportunities $79 (£60). Purchasing all three options for Swift cost $173 (£131), compared with $708 (£537) for Cunningham, before additional fees.

Presented courtesy of Prime Time Sports, Cunningham's signing was scheduled for just one hour, from 7pm to 8pm, with no mail-order option available. The convention's website did not disclose who determined her fees, how much she was paid or whether she received a percentage of sales.

Fans Question WNBA Star's Signing Fees

The price list triggered criticism on X, where some users expressed disbelief at the amount fans would have to spend for a brief interaction with the basketball star.

'Imagine being retarded enough to pay $300 for a Sophie Cunningham signature,' one X user commented. 'Anyone willing to pay that is brain dead,' another one said.

Other users directed their criticism towards Cunningham's agents. 'I would never pay that much that is crazy b[u]y a ticket to a game and try to get an autograph there and you get to watch her. It's a money grab for her agents,' someone wrote.

Autograph fees at sports conventions can vary considerably, depending on an athlete's popularity, demand and memorabilia market. However, the comparison with Swift intensified the online debate over Cunningham's pricing, particularly as the combined cost of her three offerings was significantly higher.

Cunningham's Rise to Fame Extends Beyond Basketball

Cunningham's growing public profile has helped establish her as one of the WNBA's more recognisable personalities beyond the court. The 30-year-old was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft after a standout college career at the University of Missouri, where she finished as the programme's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points.

She spent six seasons with Phoenix, reached the WNBA Finals in 2021 and finished third in Most Improved Player voting in 2022 before joining Indiana in a four-team trade in January 2025.

Her popularity has since expanded through commercial and media opportunities, including a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, a player-exclusive Adidas sneaker release and a cover appearance for Maxim's November/December 2026 issue.

Cunningham has acknowledged how her growing fame has changed her daily life, telling Maxim, 'I have security now. I can't really go anywhere without being approached.'

She has also explored opportunities beyond basketball, including commentary, coaching and podcasting, reflecting the expanding commercial reach of WNBA players whose popularity increasingly extends beyond their on-court performances.