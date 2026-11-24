Trev Alberts' proposed appointment as the University of Michigan's athletics director has collapsed a week after he signed a memorandum of understanding and resigned from Texas A&M.

His lawyers say Michigan remains contractually bound to pay $17.2 million (about £13 million) under the agreement, while the university says a background check gave it grounds to withdraw.

The reversal also leaves a separate $4 million (about £3 million) departure charge under Alberts' Texas A&M contract, which Michigan had reportedly agreed to cover.

Michigan Withdraws After Signing Memorandum

Alberts signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 17 November with Michigan president Domenico Grasso and incoming president C. Cybele Raver. He was expected to take up the role on 1 December, replacing Warde Manuel.

Michigan informed Alberts on 23 November that it would not proceed, Mars said. In a letter dated 24 November, Grasso and Raver said the MOU contemplated customary employment conditions, including a successful background check. They described the information obtained as unacceptable and said it provided grounds to terminate the memorandum.

Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts agreed to a new six-year, $19.2 million contract last November through January 2032, and he'd owe A&M $4 million for leaving before Feb. 1, 2027, per my previous reporting about his deal. https://t.co/1YOKenvZRD — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 18, 2026

Mars disputes that interpretation. He argues that the MOU contains no background-check contingency and remains binding because both university presidents signed it. The dispute remains unresolved.

Two Separate Financial Obligations

Alberts' Texas A&M contract was reportedly worth $19.2 million over six years, including incentives, and ran through 31 January 2032, according to Aggie Yell, which obtained the agreement through an open-records request.

The contract required him to pay $4 million if he left before 31 January 2027. His departure was scheduled to take effect on 30 November, within that period.

Michigan was expected to cover the charge under the proposed arrangement, ESPN reported, citing sources familiar with the agreement. Alberts' Michigan compensation was reportedly set to exceed $4 million annually, including bonuses and deferred compensation, with the agreement due to run through June 2031.

The $4 million departure charge is separate from the $17.2 million claim against Michigan. Mars and fellow lawyer Bennett Speyer say the MOU obliges the university to pay $17,205,352. That is their claimed contractual amount, not a court-ordered payment.

Deposition Testimony Adds to Scrutiny

The collapse came amid scrutiny of testimony Alberts gave in December 2025 in a federal lawsuit brought by former Nebraska women's basketball player Ashley Scoggin.

During the deposition, Alberts was asked whether college coaches should have sexual relationships with student-athletes. He initially said he did not know before answering, 'it depends'. He referred to pandemic-era eligibility extensions, noting that some athletes could be 25 or 26 while coaches might be 27 or 28, according to Yahoo Sports.

Trev Alberts issues a statement...



Michigan should be absolutely ASHAMED. Disgusting way to operate. pic.twitter.com/L5ms12wVUs — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 24, 2026

Scoggin's lawsuit concerns her relationship with former Nebraska assistant coach Chuck Love. She alleges that university officials, including Alberts and head coach Amy Williams, mishandled the situation.

Alberts, Williams and Nebraska's regents have said they lacked sufficient information to admit or deny that the relationship occurred. Love separately described it as consensual in court filings. Scoggin's allegations against Alberts concern his handling of the matter as an administrator; she has not accused him of having a relationship with her.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and the allegations against Alberts have not been established. Michigan's letter cited the background-check findings but did not publicly detail the information behind its decision.

Deposition Remarks Become a Focus of Michigan's Decision

The university's withdrawal came amid scrutiny of Alberts' testimony in a federal lawsuit involving his time as athletics director at Nebraska.

During a December 2025 deposition, Alberts was questioned about whether college coaches should ever have sexual relationships with student-athletes.

He initially said he did not know before responding 'it depends', referring to pandemic-era eligibility extensions that allowed some student-athletes to remain in college into their mid-20s. He noted that some athletes could be 25 or 26 while coaches might be 27 or 28.

The testimony became a subject of scrutiny after reports that Michigan officials had discussed the deposition before abandoning the proposed appointment.

Alberts has disputed the way his answers were characterised. In his statement, he said Michigan's general counsel had consulted legal representatives at Texas A&M and Nebraska about the testimony.

He said he was informed that the lawyers had told Michigan he had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed the applicable university policies and procedures.

Michigan's letter to Alberts identified the background-check findings as the reason it would not proceed with the employment agreement. However, it did not publicly detail the specific information that led to its decision.

Both Universities Face Leadership Changes

Texas A&M named John Thornton interim athletics director, effective 1 December, following Alberts' scheduled departure.

Michigan must resume its search for a permanent athletics director as Manuel prepares to leave at year-end. The university's withdrawal has left the proposed appointment abandoned and the MOU dispute unresolved.

The central question is whether Michigan must meet the financial obligations Alberts' lawyers say the signed memorandum created. The $17.2 million claim remains disputed, while the status of the separate $4 million departure charge has yet to be clarified.