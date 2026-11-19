The NFL has condemned comments by NBC Sports hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms as 'inappropriate and offensive' after an apparent Hitler joke about New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The presenters apologised on Wednesday, 18 November.

The remarks aired on Tuesday's PFT Live as the pair discussed Vrabel's moustache during the Patriots' trip to Germany.

The exchange came after New England's 35–10 defeat by the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday, 15 November. The presenters were watching footage of Vrabel holding a large beer mug when their conversation turned to his facial hair.

Neither host named Adolf Hitler, but the comments drew criticism for their apparent allusion to the Nazi dictator.

How the Hitler Joke About Mike Vrabel Began

Simms remarked that Vrabel had a 'German mustache'. Florio then suggested someone in Germany should take care when trimming the sides of a moustache. Simms imagined a passer-by noticing a man who had 'put on a few pounds'.

The exchange moved from a discussion of Vrabel's appearance to an imagined man in Germany. While Hitler was not mentioned, the context led to the comments being interpreted as an allusion to the dictator.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: NFL insider Mike Florio is facing criticism from the Jewish community after making a Hitler joke about Patriots HC Mike Vrabel’s mustache.



“It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud”



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/9LzVxIIrUN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 19, 2026

Florio also referred to the reaction of programme producer Gary Carter, whom he said was groaning at the exchange. He laughed and defended the joke.

'It's funny, Gary! It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud,' Florio said.

The reference to 80 years ago was Florio's own description of the passage of time. Hitler died in 1945, so the remark's accuracy depends on the year of the broadcast.

NFL Condemns Remarks as NBC Hosts Apologise

The NFL condemned the exchange on Wednesday. Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice-president for communications, public affairs and policy, told Front Office Sports that the remarks were 'inappropriate and offensive'.

NBC Sports also responded. A spokesperson told The Athletic that the presenters had made inappropriate comments and apologised. The network later published a joint statement from Florio and Simms addressing their remarks on the previous day's programme.

'On yesterday's (Nov. 17) PFT Live show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize,' the presenters said in their official statement.

The statement did not identify the subject of the joke or mention Vrabel or Hitler. It also offered no further explanation of the exchange, which had prompted the NFL's criticism.

Neither presenter explicitly compared Vrabel with Hitler, and the remarks did not establish any political association on the coach's part. The criticism concerned what the NFL and others understood to be a historical allusion made during a discussion about the Patriots.

The comments came amid reports of an injury to New England quarterback Drake Maye. He suffered an ankle injury during a first-quarter sack by Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson.

The Associated Press reported on 16 November, citing a person familiar with the injury, that Maye was expected to be sidelined indefinitely. The Patriots had not publicly confirmed the full extent of the injury.

After their bye week, New England were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. The article does not say whether the injury would affect Maye's availability for any of those games.