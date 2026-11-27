Caleb Williams delivered a Thanksgiving Day miracle for the Chicago Bears, firing a game-winning touchdown pass with just three seconds left against the Detroit Lions. The 39-35 victory at Ford Field in the NFL Week 12 clash lifted the Bears to the top of the NFC North.

Moments after the celebrations, though, the quarterback slipped away for an X-ray as precaution after a 'weird fall'. Bears fans may have been left concerned, but the early news is encouraging.

How Williams Rescued the Bears Against the Lions

The Bears spent most of the afternoon chasing the game and trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter. Williams then took over, leading two touchdown drives in the final eight minutes or so.

First, he found wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 41-yard score with 7:30 left on the clock. He then ran in the two-point conversion himself, cutting the gap to three points.

Detroit still led 35-32 in the closing minutes. Williams guided the offence down the field and found Odunze again, this time from six yards out, with three seconds remaining.

Williams finished with 345 passing yards on 30 completions from 44 attempts, plus two touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back D'Andre Swift was a key target, catching seven passes for 97 yards.

Odunze was the star target, hauling in both of Williams' touchdown passes. Their late connection gave Chicago a dramatic finish that fans will talk about for weeks.

Williams credited the Bears' halftime adjustments for the turnaround in his post-game press conference. Chicago had trailed for most of the contest, so the late surge felt even more dramatic.

Why Did Caleb Williams Need an X-Ray After the Game?

According to Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs, Williams was among the last Bears players to leave the field. After celebrating in the locker room, he quietly went for the scan.

Williams told reporters he had taken a 'weird fall' and wanted to be safe. Per Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jason Lieser, he believes it is probably just a bruise to his abdomen.

Head coach Ben Johnson said the quarterback returned from the X-ray room smiling. The scan has since been reported as clear, which is a huge relief for Chicago.

What the Win Means for the Bears' NFC North Hopes

Chicago improved to 9-2 and now sits first in the NFC North. That matters even more because Williams missed three games earlier this season with a right hamstring injury.

Williams has earned the nickname 'Iceman' for staying calm in tight moments, and this performance only strengthened that reputation. Few quarterbacks stay composed when a game hangs on its final seconds.

The Bears now get a mini bye before their next game on 6 December. That gives Williams extra time to rest and recover before returning to practice.

Even so, fans will keep a close eye on his practice reports in the coming days. Any update on his status will matter to Bears supporters and fantasy football managers alike.

If Williams stays healthy, this Thanksgiving thriller could really become the moment that defines Chicago's entire 2026 season and fuels a deep playoff push.