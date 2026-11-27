US President Donald Trump put an American airman deployed in Saudi Arabia on the spot during a Thanksgiving Day call, asking whether he would trade his military career for the president's former life in a luxurious New York penthouse with First Lady Melania Trump.

The unusual exchange unfolded on Thursday, 26 November, as the president and first lady spoke from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to US Air Force personnel stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Trump Poses Unusual Question to Airman

Recalling his career as a property developer, Trump explained that he had enjoyed considerable success in the real estate industry before becoming president. He described living in a beautiful penthouse apartment with a beautiful woman, referring to the first lady, who joined him for the Thanksgiving call.

The president then asked the serviceman whether he would exchange his life flying military aircraft for the kind of lifestyle Trump had previously led in New York. Trump then jokingly warned the airman to consider his response carefully, describing it as a tough question.

Trump asks a member of the Air Force if he’d like to live in a penthouse apartment in New York with Melania or be deployed in Saudi Arabia like he currently is pic.twitter.com/IXT6EMV7Kf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2026

The serviceman replied that flying military aircraft was something he had wanted to do since childhood and that he would not trade his career for anything. Trump said he liked the response before joking that the airman could otherwise have landed himself in 'big trouble'.

Trump Praises Troops Deployed in the Middle East

The exchange came during a call with members of the US Air Force's 510th Mission Generation Force Element. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Brent Smith explained that those participating in the call included pilots, aircraft maintainers, and operations support personnel from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, known as the 'Buzzards'.

Trump wished Smith a happy Thanksgiving and asked about the squadron's activities in the region, including its role in US military operations in the Middle East. The president also praised the personnel for their service: 'As you continue your deployment in the Middle East, know that millions of American citizens are asking God to give you continued safety and success,' Trump said.

Trump's Thanksgiving Message Takes a Political Turn

Earlier in the day, Trump struck a markedly different tone on Truth Social, using his Thanksgiving message to address immigration, criticise political opponents, and defend his administration. His lengthy post addressed a range of people, including 'American patriots', 'those who issued fake Economic Numbers,' and 'the Radical Far Left.'

The Republican president extended holiday wishes to the 'murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colours' who he claimed had entered the United States from foreign jails, prisons, and mental institutions to 'rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers.'

'They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life,' Trump wrote. He concluded, 'Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!'

Trump spent part of the holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach before joining Melania at Mar-a-Lago for evening calls with American military personnel.