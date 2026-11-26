On 6 November, a 22-year-old man who believes he is LeBron James' son entered the family's Los Angeles home without permission, according to a court petition filed by Savannah James seeking protection for her family.

A Door Left Unlocked

The petition Savannah James filed in Los Angeles Superior Court details a security breach that should worry any family, regardless of wealth or status. According to the filing, Jaliere Zacchaeus McWhite, of Florida, did not force his way in.

The circumstances of the intrusion were detailed in court documents reviewed by NBC Sports. LeBron now divides his time between New York and his commitments to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The boldness of the entry is what stands out. A stranger had entered a private residence in a neighbourhood where families pay for additional protection.

McWhite was booked by Los Angeles police, and jail records showed him still in custody on 24 November. For a household used to layers of protection, the incident has raised serious safety concerns, according to the petition, for a family already living under constant public attention.

Speaking after the arrest, James reassured the public that his family was safe.

A Fixed Delusional Belief

According to the filing, McWhite 'holds a fixed delusional belief that he is part of the James family', including that he is the couple's son. He was initially booked on suspicion of felony stalking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The petition covers Savannah, LeBron, and their three children, including 12-year-old Zhuri, and describes serious, ongoing distress and concerns about the family's safety inside its own home, a deeply personal legal matter.

Two Men, Two Orders

McWhite is not the only man the family wants kept away. Savannah also sought protection from William Norman Rahman, 55, who she says has been sending mail and packages to the home since December 2025, according to her separate petition.

Security reportedly spotted him loitering near the property with luggage in October. On 14 November, the petition says, he returned to the property with luggage and told police the house belonged to him.

A Los Angeles judge granted both temporary restraining orders on 24 November, with hearings for each man set for December. The two cases are separate but share a disturbing thread. According to the petitions, both men believe they have a personal connection to the James household.

Gates, Guards and an Open Door

The breach lands against an expensive backdrop. James has access to a Fanatics helicopter through his endorsement agreement, with PhillyVoice estimating that equivalent commercial charter flights could cost $804,500 (£614,000) across the season.

The petitions illustrate how even considerable financial resources cannot guarantee a family's privacy or peace of mind, particularly under constant public scrutiny.

The James family is not alone in seeking court protection against unwanted attention. Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, had a stalking restraining order renewed and widened to cover her mother and sisters in December 2025.

For the James family, the takeaway is stark. Gates, guards, and helicopters cannot guarantee the privacy and security that every family deserves, whether famous or largely unknown.