Macaulay Culkin revived the ever‑persistent debate regarding Die Hard, asserting that the 1988 action blockbuster 'is not a Christmas movie.'

His comment, made during an interview for a YouTube episode of the Mythical Kitchen, has quickly drawn backlash from fans on social media.

The interview coincided with the recent celebration of the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, the cherished holiday film that has grown associated with Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin's Hot Take on Die Hard

With his usual style of wit and confidence, Culkin made a nuanced point. He said that the even though Die Hard takes place around Christmas, its narrative and tone don't fundamentally rely on the holiday themes.

'It's based around Christmas, but if it was also St Patrick's Day ... it would work,' he explained.

Then, he went on to compare his own movie, saying that the story of Home Alone would not be effective if it were set on Memorial Day rather than during the Christmas season.

He also leaned into his own legacy as a festive icon and jokingly said: 'I'm kind of the godfather of Christmas nowadays. So, you know, yes, my opinion has some sway in this.'

Die Hard follows New York police officer John McClane—played by Bruce Willis—as he strives to save hostages from terrorists in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a corporate holiday celebration.

Despite its memorable snowy soundtracks and festive decorations, Culkin's perspective aligns with a group of critics who regard Die Hard mainly as an action thriller rather than a holiday classic.

Die Hard vs Home Alone

Fans online quickly reacted to Culkin's comments, sparking the ongoing debate about Die Hard's rightful place in holiday movie lineups.

One comment read, 'Die Hard is just Home Alone with firearms,' while another called it 'a rated-R version of Home Alone,' highlighting the shared premise of a lone protagonist defending territory during a holiday.

Released in 1990, Home Alone tells the story of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is unintentionally left behind as his family departs for Christmas. He was forced to defend his home when two would-be burglars appeared.

The movie established itself as a seasonal classic and led to several follow-ups, solidifying Culkin's status as a festive symbol.

Some viewers used that same plot to challenge his logic directly. 'If Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie, then neither is Home Alone,' one TikTok user argued, suggesting Kevin's story could just as easily unfold during another extended weekend.

Others strongly disagreed, insisting Christmas is essential to Home Alone's plot. 'The reason they're robbing homes at that time is because families are away for Christmas so all the houses are unattended for days,' another TikTok user wrote.

Die Hard fans use the same reasoning to defend its festive credentials. One comment stated: 'A major point to the heist happening on Christmas eve during their Christmas party, was that the police would be spread thin on the holiday.'

The Longstanding Christmas Debate

The argument over whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie is nothing new. For years, fans have divided into groups, debating on different definitions of what makes a film 'festive.'

Even Bruce Willis weighed in during a 2018 Comedy Central roast. He declared: 'Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It's a goddamn Bruce Willis movie,' a line that has often referenced in discussions since.

Interestingly, there were also surveys conducted to measure public sentiment. A recent poll carried out by the British Board of Film Classification revealed that 44% of participants do not consider Die Hard as a Christmas movie, whereas 38% affirm its holiday status. Home Alone stood out as the top holiday choice in that survey, illustrating the lasting charm of traditional Christmas films.

Despite the back‑and‑forth, studios and audiences alike continue to lean into both films during the festive season. Die Hard frequently appear on yearly watch lists alongside beloved family favourites.

Whether one side or the other is correct may ultimately come down to personal taste. But Culkin's recent remarks guarantee that the conversation around what constitutes a 'Christmas movie' will once again be part of December's cultural dialogue.