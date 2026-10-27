Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in 'Star Trek' and shared nearly 60 years of friendship with co-star George Takei, has died of natural causes at his home in North Hollywood at the age of 90.

Takei, 89, marked the loss with an emotional social media tribute, posting a photograph of them together and beginning his message with four simple words: 'My heart is heavy.'

George Takei Remembers Nearly Six Decades of Friendship

Takei and Koenig first worked together when Koenig joined 'Star Trek: The Original Series' in 1967 as Ensign Pavel Chekov, the young Russian navigator serving aboard the USS Enterprise.

Takei played helmsman Hikaru Sulu, placing their characters side by side on the bridge of one of television's most recognisable spacecraft.

Their working relationship developed into a friendship that continued long after the original series ended in 1969. In his Instagram tribute, Takei recalled meeting Koenig during the show's early years and remaining close to him for almost 60 years.

One of the most personal memories Takei shared concerned his wedding to Brad Altman in 2008, where Koenig served as the couple's best man. As IBTimes UK reported, their friendship continued long after their time aboard the USS Enterprise, with Koenig remaining an important part of Takei's life away from the cameras.

Their friendship also carried a meaningful connection through 14 September, the date of Koenig's birthday and Takei's wedding anniversary.

This year, Koenig celebrated his 90th birthday as Takei and Brad marked 18 years of marriage. Takei said the shared date was something he would always treasure, a memory made more poignant by Koenig's death just six weeks later.

Walter Koenig's Life Beyond Star Trek

While Koenig's friend Takei's tribute was focused on the qualities that defined Koenig outside the franchise, he was, of course, known as Chekov. Koenig, he remembered, was a 'thoughtful and loyal friend' and he remembered him not only as an actor but as a writer and a teacher.

Koenig joined 'Star Trek' during its second season and soon became a familiar face to the viewers. His character as a Russian officer on an American-led starship was the programme's optimistic take on international co-operation in the Cold War.

Koenig returned to his role as Chekov after the television series in seven 'Star Trek' films, including 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' and 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'. He also gained recognition for his role as Alfred Bester on the science-fiction series 'Babylon 5', a role that showcased his range beyond the one that made him famous.

His career branched into writing, directing and teaching, while appearances at fan conventions kept him in touch with the audiences who had followed his work for decades. He won a Platinum Award for Best Actor at the Independent Shorts Awards in 2020 for his role in the short film 'Mr. Fleischmann'.

Koenig's representatives acknowledged that lasting connection in their statement announcing his death. They praised his warmth and talent, noting that he understood the importance of 'Star Trek' to its fans and valued the community that had grown around the series.

Star Trek Colleagues Pay Tribute to Walter Koenig

Takei was not the only person connected to 'Star Trek' to remember Koenig following his death. Adam Nimoy, the son of the late Leonard Nimoy, also shared a tribute, recalling how much he enjoyed spending time with the actor during fan conventions.

In a post on X, Nimoy described Koenig as a kind person and remembered their conversations on the convention circuit. He accompanied the message with an image from 'The Apple', an episode of the original series featuring Koenig.

So sad to hear about the loss of Walter Koenig. Such a nice guy and when we were on the convention circuit together a pleasure to hang out with. Here he is with Celeste Yarnall in “The Apple”, one of my favorites of the oddball episodes. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/NuUJvHgR3h — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) October 26, 2026

'Star Trek' production designer Michael Okuda also acknowledged Koenig's death, recalling an interview the actor had given for the Roddenberry Archive several years earlier. Their messages reflected the friendships Koenig maintained with people connected to the franchise across different generations.

For Takei, however, the loss was especially personal. Their friendship had survived the end of the original television series, decades of changing careers and the passing of several fellow cast members.

He closed his tribute with a farewell inspired by Koenig's most famous role, wishing his friend a peaceful rest and a steady course ahead. It was a final reference to the fictional starship where their friendship began nearly 60 years earlier.