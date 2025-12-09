Trisha Paytas has hit back at online body-shamers, insisting she is 'not pregnant' and reminding critics that she only recently gave birth.

The influencer and podcaster, who announced the birth of her third child in July and has been sharing family moments across social platforms, posted a blunt video response to speculation that she was expecting again, saying her body is still recovering from childbirth and that the rumors were hurtful and unfounded. The exchange has reignited debate about postpartum scrutiny, celebrity privacy, and the speed with which social audiences police women's bodies.

Public Clarification From the New Mother

Paytas directly addressed the speculation on video, telling followers: 'No, I am not pregnant. I just had a baby four months ago, and my organs have not shifted down yet', while cradling her newborn. The clip, shared on Dec. 8, 2025, was a short, frank rebuttal to commenters who said her recent photos and stage appearances suggested another pregnancy. The influencer framed the response as a 'PSA' and called out what she described as unfair discourse about postpartum bodies.

Her comments followed her public announcement earlier in the year, during her podcast and subsequently on Instagram, that she was expecting a third child, and the later birth posts that confirmed the baby's arrival on Dec. 7, 2025. Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, revealed the baby's unique name and shared delivery photos and details on Instagram, which make clear the child's arrival was recent and well documented. Those posts now serve as primary evidence that contradicts the gossip about a second immediate pregnancy.

Social Media Reaction and the Postpartum Spotlight

The video provoked a mixed reaction online. Supporters defended Paytas, arguing that body comments are invasive and that new mothers should not have to justify their recovery timelines to strangers. Others maintained that public figures accept scrutiny as part of visibility and that social media users are simply curious when celebrity bodies change rapidly between public appearances. Several posts drew a line between acceptable curiosity and the more hostile, accusatory tone of some comments.

This episode joins a long-running online conversation about how women in the public eye are judged after childbirth. Paytas herself has previously addressed body-shaming and online criticism in public forums, including past videos and podcast episodes in which she has spoken candidly about mental health and the pressures of performing a public identity. Analysts of influencer culture say such moments underline how quickly audiences expect celebrities to return to pre-pregnancy appearances, often without empathy for medical realities.

What the Records Show: Timeline and Primary Evidence

Key public records and primary posts anchor the timeline. Paytas announced her third pregnancy publicly in early 2025 across her podcast and social channels; the couple confirmed the boy's arrival and the time/date on Instagram in July 2025. Moses Hacmon, Paytas's husband, posted his own confirmation and celebratory message on his Instagram account on Dec. 7, 2025, corroborating the birth date and hospital confirmation shared by the family. These first-hand posts make clear that Paytas's claim, that the birth was recent and that she is not currently expecting again, is supported by primary social-media evidence.

Medical privacy prevents independent verification of personal health records, and there is no public court filing, press release from medical staff, or other formal document beyond the family's own social-media announcements that would add official medical detail. Nonetheless, social-media timestamps, podcasts, and photographs are the direct sources available in this story, and they consistently show a July 2025 birth followed by the influencer's December 2025 post addressing speculation.

Trisha Paytas's response to the rumours was terse but human: a new mother demanding basic respect and a pause in the online commentary on her body. Whether audiences accept that plea is the next question; the incident again highlights how little margin for private recovery exists for public women in the digital age.

Trisha Paytas's video shut down the speculation: she is not pregnant again; she is a recent new mother asking for the space to recover.