In the high-stakes world of tech, immigration policies are often a battleground. For a long time, tech leaders have been vocal about the need for highly skilled foreign workers, and none more so than Elon Musk.

Yet, as the costs of the H-1B visa increase, a new spotlight is being shone on his previous defence of the system.

The New Cost of Tech Talent

The recent increase in H-1B visa fees, announced by US President Donald Trump, caused widespread disruption. The steep rise in costs unsettled the technology sector. In response, numerous tech giants, such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, instructed their H-1B visa-holding employees to return to the US by 21 September.

Trump just killed the H1B visa.



Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S.



This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored.



For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025

Under the updated rules, businesses hiring professionals from abroad will now be required to pay $100,000 (£74103) for each H-1B visa application. Some of the most common recipients of this visa have not yet commented on the new policy.

The Return of an Old Stance

Amid the visa fee increase, an old social media post from Tesla CEO Elon Musk has resurfaced. The post, which is being widely circulated, shows Musk advocating for the H-1B visa system.

In a heated exchange on his social media platform X, Musk has credited the visa programme with enabling his own career and fuelling America's technological leadership.

'The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B', the billionaire wrote in December 2024.

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

Moreover, Musk pledged to 'go to war' to defend the system from its detractors. He maintained that skilled immigrants are crucial for US innovation and competitiveness.

This old post from Elon Musk has re-emerged at a critical moment for Indian professionals in the US, as they account for almost three-quarters of all H-1B visa holders.

The new $100,000 (£74103) fee has completely changed the financial calculations for hiring foreign professionals, raising concerns about potential job cuts, forced relocations and a possible return migration to India.

The $100,000 Visa Fee Dispute

For companies that depend on foreign professionals, like many of Musk's businesses, the fee represents a significant rise in running expenses. A report from the Times of India states that the new policy has raised concerns that smaller firms and startups may find it difficult to attract skilled employees, which could hinder innovation.

Musk's complex position shows the careful balance between promoting the continuous flow of skilled international workers and backing regulations created to stop system misuse and ensure fairness.

The H1-B program should be reserved for people who would address an important shortfall of domestic expertise.



There is some degree of fraud and considerable incompetence in every government program and H1-B is no exception.



That fraud and incompetence need to be fixed… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

Musk's position on the H-1B visa programme highlights the natural conflict between individual experiences, business needs and wider systemic change.

As a former visa holder himself, he understands the huge value of skilled immigration for driving innovation and economic growth. At the same time, his criticisms and suggested changes show he wants to make the system more equitable, responsible and viable for both international professionals and the local workforce.

Due to his unique background as an entrepreneur, former visa holder and public figure, Musk finds himself at the heart of one of the most heated debates in US immigration policy.