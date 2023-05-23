Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil an M3 chip-backed iMac, and the rumour mill is already churning out speculations surrounding the purported iMac 2023 model. Despite being one of Apple's most popular computer lineups, the iMac still lacks the power-packed M-series chips.

Apple showed off the redesigned iMac a couple of years ago at its Spring Loaded event. To recap, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth released a 24-inch iMac that drew its power from an M1 chip. Now, this ultra-thin all-in-one desktop with highly efficient Apple silicon has passed its two-year anniversary.

So, Apple could finally update its aging iMac sometime in 2023. Moreover, this year's iMac will probably pack a new chip under the hood. Notably, it's been 25 years since Apple unveiled the original G3 iMac. The American tech giant is currently using the M2 chip for Apple devices. However, the word on the street is that the company is working on an M3 chip.

According to an earlier report, an M3 MacBook Air and an M3 iMac could be in the offing this year. Apple might put these rumours to rest soon. In the meantime, the iMac 2023 has been floating around the rumour mill. For instance, the folks at Tom's Guide believe Apple could equip the iMac Pro or Max variants with its latest silicon. So, the machine will target those who want more power.

iMac 2023: Expected release date, price

If past leaks turn out to be true, the iMac 2023 will be launched on June 5 at Apple's WWDC 2023. In addition to that, the company could take the wraps off a myriad of other exciting Apple devices including its first-ever mixed-reality headset at the event. However, this is mere speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Furthermore, some reports imply the current iMac isn't likely to undergo a radical design overhaul. As a result, Apple might end up just casually mentioning it at WWDC, if it is revealed. The new iMac could carry the same price tag as its predecessor. In other words, it could have a starting price of $1,299 (about £1,249). However, the Pro chip variant could cost more, Still, Apple is unlikely to increase the prices too much since it is targetting the general audience.

Design, display

The 2021 iMac adopted a newfangled design, coupled with a slim chassis. Moreover, it was available in a variety of pastel colours. On the downside, the 2021 iMac had a huge chin, and the display was encompassed by big bezels. Regrettably, the word on the street is that Apple will retain this flawed design for the new 2023 iMac.

A Macworld report claims Apple might not make major design changes such as a smaller chin, a height-adjustable stand, and more to its upcoming iMac. In fact, renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggests the new chipset will be the only notable feature of the iMac 2023. We might not even see a larger display this time around.

Notably, the 2023 iMac could sport a 24-inch LCD Retina display that supports a sufficiently good 4.5K resolution. It is unclear whether Apple will use its ProMotion display, seen on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Alternatively, the company might consider bringing a mini-LED option as well.

Also, Apple fans would love to see more ports such as an SD card reader and HDMI input/output on the new iMac. However, it will not come as a surprise if Apple offers only four USB-C ports on the iMac 2023's rear panel.

Expected specifications

Some rumours indicate that the standard, Pro or Max variant of the upcoming iMac will pack an M2 chip. However, Apple analysts including Gurman believe the new iMac will draw its power from an M3 chip. To recap, the M2 chip made its debut alongside the M2 MacBook Air last summer. So, there is a possibility that Apple might announce its next chipset about 12 months later.

While the M3 chip's specifications are still a mystery, some earlier reports claim the M3 chip will use TSMC's 3-nanometer process node. So, it will pack more transistors on the same size slice of silicon. As a result, the M3 chip will deliver a more powerful performance with greater power efficiency.

Overall, these speculations hint at a significant specs boost for the 2023 iMac. However, it will be interesting to see if Apple will make only a few under-the-hood tweaks.