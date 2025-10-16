From the outside, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West once looked like a power couple who were shaping fashion, music, and media together and at their peak were household names. But in a new interview, Kim has revealed how years of instability, public airing of private matters, and emotional strain eventually pushed her to walk away. Their parting also led to one of the most talked-about divorce settlements in celebrity history: Kanye agreed to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

Kim Kardashian recently described her marriage with Kanye as 'toxic' at times during a recent episode of 'Call Her Daddy', reportedly explaining that the final fracture came when she no longer felt safe, either emotionally or financially. She said that over time she tolerated many hurtful behaviors, but the tipping point came when Kanye publicly criticized her family and revealed extremely personal details, like a past pregnancy decision, on a global platform. She said,

'There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with,' she added. 'I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts - all of those feelings.'

She also recalled a shocking incident: coming home to find that their fleet of Lamborghinis had vanished,

'Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially,' Kim revealed. 'I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, "Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?" And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.' It seems that the unpredictability contributed as she said, 'You never know what you're going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling,' she explained, 'Lack of stability was a big thing.'

Why Kim Kardashian Decided to Leave Kanye West

It seems the exact reason that made her file for divorce is very layered, Kim used clarity born from accumulated pain. She revealed a key moment of realization as a parent,

'Once my mental health starts to get affected and I can't parent the way I need to and I can't be present or focused, there's got to be one of us that can,' she added, 'I had to save myself to be a better mom, and I think that when everyone's older, they'll be able to see it and understand it all.'

From this it seems her decision was not about abandonment as such but as preservation here, not only of herself, but of her capacity to parent.

Kim Kardashian's $200,000 Child Support Deal

It was heartbreaking for their fans but when Kim and Kanye eventually settled their divorce in November 2022, reportedly a joint custody of their four children was agreed upon as per the settlement. But the most unbelievable part to that agreement was an arrangement that Kanye would pay $200,000 per month as child support to Kim. Indeed, that figure may seem extreme compared to typical child support cases, but legal analysts say it reflects how high income divorces are handled, in this case, the children's accustomed lifestyle is heavily weighted. In their case, costs like private schooling, security, travel, and luxury expectations were baked into the support terms of the divorce settlement

Moreover, under the agreement, Kim would maintain primary residence with the children, and Kanye would contribute to their expenses as per reports. The deal also reportedly mandated that neither party pays spousal support to the other. Furthermore there is another shocking clause in it as per reports that is based on Kanye's possible financial fluctuations, some have speculated whether he might seek modification for the amount in the future. But at the time of settlement, $200,000 per month stood as the figure both sides agreed was necessary to sustain the children's quality of life.