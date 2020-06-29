On Saturday, a member of the British royal family Princess Eugenie shared a rare and personal picture of her for a good cause. In the picture, the royal is showing off her scoliosis scar to mark the International Scoliosis Awareness Day.

Saturday happened to be the seventh anniversary of International Scoliosis Awareness Day which was first observed in the year 2013. The event is commemorated on the last Saturday of June in order to create public awareness of the condition, promote education and unite those who have been affected by the condition that causes the spine to curve sideways or twisted. It is not a disease but merely a condition that can be corrected by specialist supervision.

It appears Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter has suffered the condition and overcome it. On Saturday night, Princess Eugenie took to her personal Instagram to share a picture of her back which shows off the big scare she got from the scoliosis correction surgery. She urged her followers to be "proud of their scars" and offered to share the story of anyone who went through the same.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share," the princess captioned the photo on her social media account.

It is said that the princess went through a spinal surgery to treat scoliosis at the age of 12 which left a sizeable scar on her spine. However, she has never shied away from showing it off. According to Independent, she made sure that her wedding dress did not conceal her scar. "Part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it's a way of getting rid of a taboo," Princess Eugenie said in a special recording for an exhibition.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the year 2018.