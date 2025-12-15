Newly surfaced footage from the Bondi Beach massacre has raised questions over the police response, after images appeared to show four officers positioned close to the attackers shortly before gunfire erupted.

The videos, captured by witnesses near Bondi Pavilion, have been shared widely online and are now part of an internal review into how the tragedy unfolded.

Authorities are investigating whether the officers could have acted sooner to contain the two gunmen who opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday evening.

The mass shooting, which left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured, has been declared a terrorist attack with antisemitic motivation.

What the Footage Shows

The footage, recorded from multiple angles, appears to show four uniformed police officers in the vicinity of Campbell Parade, within view of the attackers, moments before the first shots were fired.

The videos, some filmed from nearby restaurants and beachfront balconies, capture the crowd's confusion as the situation rapidly escalates.

BREAKING - Newly released images confirm eyewitness claims that four officers were close to the attackers during the Bondi Beach massacre but failed to engage, with photos showing three female officers fleeing or hiding instead of attempting to respond to the threat. pic.twitter.com/3CZmWgUjOn — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 14, 2025

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the authenticity of the footage and said it will form part of the investigation into the timing of the officers' response.

The videos suggest the gunmen were already visible to bystanders before opening fire on the Hanukkah-by-the-Sea festival crowd.

Police have not confirmed whether the officers shown were responding directly to the suspects or securing the surrounding area when the assault began.

How the Attack Unfolded

The shooting began at around 6:40 p.m. on 14 December, when two men opened fire at the Jewish festival event attended by hundreds of families and worshippers.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people fled towards Bondi's beachfront cafés and shops to seek cover.

Fifteen people were killed, including one child, and more than 40 others were hospitalised. One of the attackers, a man in his fifties, was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, identified as Naveed Akram, was taken into custody with critical injuries.

Authorities later discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a vehicle linked to the pair, suggesting the massacre could have been far worse. The bombs were safely removed and destroyed by the bomb squad.

Police and Government Response

The New South Wales Police Force has confirmed that the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) is conducting an independent review of the officers' actions on the ground.

Investigators are examining bodycam footage, radio logs and CCTV recordings to determine whether protocols were followed during the emergency response.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the review was standard procedure for an event of this scale. 'Every aspect of the response will be examined to ensure we understand what happened and what can be improved,' she told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack 'evil beyond comprehension' and said the federal government fully supports a transparent review. He also confirmed that Australia's national security framework will be reassessed to prevent future attacks.

Eyewitness Accounts and Public Reaction

Witnesses who captured the footage described scenes of panic as the attackers began shooting into the crowd. Several bystanders took shelter in nearby shops, while others helped the wounded.

One man, later identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled one of the gunmen and has been credited with saving multiple lives.

Public scrutiny has intensified on social media, where users have debated the footage showing officers' proximity to the attackers. While many expressed support for police operating under chaotic and dangerous conditions, others criticised the response as too slow.

One widely shared post on X described the police reaction as 'disgusting cowardice by those officers', while another post controversially claimed that 'women do not belong on the police force', calling policing a 'high-testosterone job'.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Women do not belong on the police force.



It's a high-testosterone job, and it requires high-testosterone individuals.



Biology is real. There's no beating around the bush on this issue. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 14, 2025

Disgusting cowardice by those officers. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) December 14, 2025

Both remarks drew strong backlash, with users condemning the tone of the criticism and defending the bravery of officers who confronted armed attackers.

Vigils have continued across Sydney and around the country, with community leaders from Jewish and Muslim groups urging calm, solidarity, and compassion as the investigation continues.

National Security Under Review

The Bondi Beach massacre has prompted a nationwide review of security measures, as authorities investigate whether intelligence agencies missed signs of radicalisation. It marks Australia's deadliest mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre and has reignited debate about counter-terror preparedness.

The ongoing investigation will examine how the attackers planned the assault, the timeline of police response, and the discovery of explosives that could have caused far greater devastation.