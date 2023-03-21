After unveiling the iPhone 15 series at its Far Out 2022 event, Apple is on the verge of taking the wraps off the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 line could comprise the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The word on the street is that Apple will ditch the iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker in favour of the iPhone 15 Ultra brand. While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports claim the iPhone 14 series successors will be unveiled in the second half of 2023.

Ahead of the iPhone 15 series rumoured launch, tipster Ice Universe has shed some more light on the outward appearance of the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra. According to IU, the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will have the world's thinnest bezels. In other words, it will sport thinner bezels than the existing Samsung Galaxy S23 and Xiaomi 13 smartphones.

iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra screen detail leaked

The iPhone 15 series has been subject to a lot of speculation lately. To recap, renowned analyst Jeff Pu recently indicated that the American tech giant could raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro in the US. Likewise, recently leaked benchmark scores suggest the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will outperform newly launched flagship Android phones.

As if that weren't enough, Ice Universe has now predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will "break the record" of Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm-thin bezels. According to the tipster, who has an impressive track record of sharing accurate leaks, the highest-end iPhone will feature a 1.55mm wide bezel. For comparison, IU shared bezel dimensions on the iPhone 14 Pro and the Galaxy Ultra S23.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

Notably, the dimensions of the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro is 2.17 mm, and the Galaxy Ultra S23 is 1.95mm. A report by 91mobiles implies the entire iPhone 15 series will feature slightly curved bezels around the corners. So, it is safe to assume the iPhone 15 series models will bear a striking resemblance to the iPhone 11 range.

Moreover, a report by The Indian Express claims the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a robust titanium frame. This will be the first time an iPhone will feature a titanium body. The report suggests Apple could be drawing inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra for this design. It is worth noting that the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro series are housed in a stainless steel frame, which makes them bulky and heavy.

Moreover, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same bezel width as their respective predecessors. Also, the iPhone 15 lineup could sport the same display sizes as the iPhone 14 series. Past leaks have divulged some key specifications and pricing details of the next generation iPhones before launch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra expected specifications, price

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra to $1,199. To recap, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a price tag of $1,099. Moreover, the company wants to bring Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 series models. To those unaware, Dynamic Island is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro series.

iPhone 15 Pro Max renders reveal new design changes year-over-year 📱👀



Rounded edges, USB-C and titanium are all confirmed... pic.twitter.com/trM7BawfNZ — AppleTrack (@appltrack) February 25, 2023

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will reportedly pack Apple's A17 chipset. This powerful processor will be paired with more RAM. Furthermore, the handset could feature solid-state buttons rather than traditional buttons. Aside from this, Apple is reportedly planning to bring 8K video recording support to the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra.

On top of that, the company could be planning to extend the battery life of the iPhone 15 Ultra by up to 3 to 4 hours. Apple will put these speculations to rest ahead of the iPhone 15 series' official unveiling.