Samsung unveiled three new smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series earlier this month. Apple, on the other hand, took the wraps off the iPhone 14 series during the Far Out 2022 event. As expected, both flagship smartphones carry steep price tags and boast impressive features.

Now, PhoneBuff has put the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to a speed test to figure out which smartphone is faster. The iPhone 14 Pro recently outperformed the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the Geekbench tests. It is also worth mentioning that the Galaxy S23 Ultra failed to beat the OnePlus 11 In a similar speed test conducted by the YouTube channel Phandroid.

During PhoneBuff's speed test, the robot simultaneously launched multiple programs on the two devices. The test shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly faster than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Korean brand's new flagship phone took a slim lead at the beginning of the tests. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro Max took a lot of time to launch the Filmora app.

Notably, a report by HT Tech suggests the iPhone hasn't been defeated in the first lap in the past three years. In other words, it had been 1244 days since any handset outperformed an iPhone in the first lap of a speed test. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra broke the record.

Apple iPhones have been faster compared to Android devices when it comes to video processing. Surprisingly, the opening speeds in this test were still nearly identical. Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's performance was better than Samsung's flagship device in terms of starting games and launching Google Trends.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max unfailingly performed better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra in these areas. The smartphones headed to the first-round finals, with Samsung's flagship having a small advantage. The handsets launched apps at nearly the same speeds in the second round.

In the gaming test, the reviewer had to swipe twice to minimise gaming on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the iPhone required just one swipe. This fraction of a second difference helped the iPhone 14 Pro Max catch up with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to a report by 91mobiles, comparing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of the processor is an arduous task.

Both flagship devices pack a processor touted as the best in the Android and iOS segments. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip developed exclusively for the Galaxy S23 series. Likewise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset under the hood.