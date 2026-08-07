Ireland Baldwin has spoken out following the recent concern surrounding celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, reflecting on her own difficult experiences with the gossip columnist while also expressing hope that he receives the help he needs.

Baldwin, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has long been one of Hilton's most vocal critics after years of being targeted on his gossip website during her teenage years. However, following Hilton's recent mental health crisis, she said compassion should come before resentment, adding that she hopes he gets better 'for his kids'.

In an Instagram Story, Baldwin wrote: 'Perez Hilton has humiliated my family for years, sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child), made unforgivable comments about people in my family, drew j!zz [sic] coming out of my mom's and friend's mouths, and has always been a despicable human being. But his children deserve better and a healthy father and I am so sad for all of them. I hope he gets the help he needs and heals.'

Her comments have drawn renewed attention to Hilton's controversial influence during the height of celebrity gossip blogging in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Ireland Baldwin Recalls Being Targeted

In a statement shared on social media, Baldwin acknowledged that Hilton had caused her significant emotional distress while she was growing up in the public eye.

She said she had spent years processing the impact of his writing and the way he covered young celebrities, describing herself as one of many people hurt by the culture of online celebrity gossip that flourished at the time.

Despite that history, Baldwin said she did not want to respond to news of Hilton's wellbeing with anger or celebration.

Instead, she wrote that she genuinely hoped he would recover, adding that she wished him well 'for his kids.'

A Long History of Criticism

Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., became one of the internet's most influential celebrity bloggers during the 2000s.

His website was known for publishing provocative headlines, edited celebrity photographs and deeply personal commentary about actors, musicians and reality television stars. While the approach generated enormous traffic, it also attracted widespread criticism from celebrities who argued that the coverage crossed ethical lines.

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Baldwin has previously said Hilton's coverage contributed to feelings of anxiety and insecurity during her teenage years, particularly as she was growing up under intense public scrutiny because of her famous parents.

In recent years, Hilton has publicly acknowledged that much of his earlier work was unnecessarily cruel, saying he regrets some of the ways he treated celebrities during that period.

Compassion Despite Past Hurt

Baldwin's response stood out because she deliberately separated her personal experiences from her reaction to Hilton's recent struggles.

Rather than revisiting past grievances, she said she hoped he would receive appropriate support and be able to recover for the sake of both himself and his family.

Many social media users praised Baldwin's message, describing it as an example of extending empathy without excusing previous behaviour. Others noted that recognising the harm caused by someone's past actions does not prevent people from hoping they receive help during a mental health crisis.

The discussion also prompted renewed conversations about how celebrity gossip websites operated during the early internet era, when invasive reporting and public ridicule were often rewarded with millions of page views.

A Different Conversation Around Celebrity Culture

Baldwin's comments come as attitudes towards celebrity reporting continue to evolve.

Many of the tactics that once dominated online gossip, including mocking appearances, speculating about mental health and encouraging public humiliation, are now viewed far more critically than they were two decades ago.

Hilton himself has repeatedly said he has tried to change both personally and professionally, although many celebrities affected by his reporting continue to speak openly about the lasting impact it had on their lives.

For Baldwin, acknowledging that history did not stop her from expressing compassion. Her message suggested it is possible to recognise the pain someone caused while still hoping they receive the help they need, a response many observers viewed as one of empathy rather than forgiveness.