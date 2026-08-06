Reports that celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to concerns over a TikTok livestream have sparked a wave of online searches, with many people asking basic questions about one of the internet's earliest celebrity media personalities.

Authorities in Miami said emergency services responded after receiving reports that a man was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. The individual was later transported to hospital, where he was receiving medical attention. Hilton's representatives later said their priority remained his health and wellbeing while asking for privacy for him and his family.

Perez Hilton Is Not Related to Paris Hilton

Despite the name, Perez Hilton is not connected to Paris Hilton or the Hilton hotel family. His birth name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. He adopted the stage name 'Perez Hilton' in 2004 when launching his celebrity gossip website, as a play on Paris Hilton, one of the era's most recognizable celebrities. The brand 'Perez Hilton' became one of the internet's most well-known celebrity media outlets, establishing him as a pioneer in online entertainment journalism.

Perez Hilton is an American celebrity blogger, author, podcaster, and media personality. He launched PerezHilton.com in 2004, which quickly grew into one of the most visited celebrity gossip sites during the mid-2000s. His distinctive style of annotating paparazzi photos and publishing celebrity news helped shape the early blogging era.

The site's popularity eventually led to television appearances, books, podcasts, YouTube content, and other media ventures.

Perez Hilton's Family, Children, and Personal Life

Perez Hilton is the father of three children, all born via surrogacy. In recent years, fatherhood has become a major part of his public identity, and he regularly shares family moments on social media while discussing parenting on his podcast and other platforms.

Perez Hilton is not married. Although he has spoken publicly about dating and relationships throughout his career, he has never had a wife and has focused much of his recent public life on raising his children.

Perez Hilton's Net Worth and Business Career

Perez Hilton has never publicly confirmed his personal wealth. However, several celebrity wealth websites estimate his net worth at around US$20 million, although those figures have not been independently verified.

His income has come from multiple sources, including digital advertising, television appearances, books, podcasts, YouTube, public speaking, and branded partnerships.

Perez Hilton's TikTok Livestream and Why He Is Trending

Interest in Perez Hilton surged after authorities in Miami responded to reports that a man was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Authorities later confirmed the individual was receiving medical attention. Hilton's managers later released a statement saying their primary concern remained his health and wellbeing while requesting privacy for him and his family.

The incident drove a sharp increase in Google searches for terms including 'Perez Hilton', 'Perez Hilton TikTok', 'Perez Hilton livestream', 'Is Perez Hilton related to Paris Hilton?', and 'What happened to Perez Hilton?', as readers sought to learn more about the celebrity blogger.

The Bigger Picture

Read more Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern

Long before influencers dominated social media, Perez Hilton helped pioneer celebrity blogging and online entertainment journalism. The renewed attention following this week's incident has also introduced a new generation of readers to the media personality behind one of the internet's earliest celebrity news brands.